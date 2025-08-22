Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
14kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

14kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

14kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

WTX9-14W
front view of 27kg Top Load Washing Machine Black Steel - AI DD™, 6 Motion™, TurboWash3D™WTX9-14W.AGWREAP
Key Features

  • AI DD™
  • 6 Motion™
  • TurboWash3D™
Video showing LG Toploader design, dial and panel

Simply intelligent laundry

Simulation detecting fabric softness and weight with LG's AI technology

AI Wash

Detects weight and fabric softness

Rotating drum image showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning

TurboClean3D™

Fast 30min wash for 3kg loads.*

Woman putting clothes in and taking them out of the top load washing machine

EasyUnload™

Convenient, ergonomic reach

AI DD™

AI to the core, Easy Laundry

Experience excellent fabric care with our  AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.

"Washing machine panel in the video and select AI Wash to detect your laundry and automatically set the appropriate course. "

6 Motion®

Hand-washing inspired movement

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine uses the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

agitating motion

Agitating motion

A normal washing motion

swing motion

Swing motion

A gentle swing designed to care for delicate fabrics

rotating motion

Rotating motion

Helps reduce tangles during cleaning

rubbing motion

Rubbing motion

Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

waveforce motion

WaveForce

Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing

compressing motion

Compressing motion

A high speed spin motion

TurboClean3D™

A powerful yet gentle clean. 30 mins for 3kg loads.*

LG TurboClean3D™ technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through your laundry in less time.* 

A woman at the table looks at her wristwatch during a light meal. And an icon with 30 minutes written on it.

Image of PowerMotion's powerful water flow from top to bottom
Image of dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum
Image of JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing
Image of PowerMotion's powerful water flow from top to bottom
Image of dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum
Image of JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing

WaveForce®

Creates a powerful waterfall effect from top to bottom for deep washing

TurboDrum®

Opposite drum and pulsator direction generates dynamic waves from side to side for thorough washing

JetSpray

Powerful water jet spray for quick and efficient rinsing

EasyUnload™

Easy ergonomic reach

An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.

Video explaining the structure of the washer, which is angled downwards to make it easy to put in and take out laundry

Video of an enlarged and steamed fabric detail

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Use the 'Allergy Care™' cycle to help reduce exposure to common household allergens.**

Image of water surrounding a clean tub

Simple tub cleaning

Easy maintenance cycle that cleans and dries the tub, door and gaskets with the press of a button.

Wide lint filter

Easy filter maintenance

Wide lint filter helps to capture dust and debris. The filter can be easily accessed and cleaned to help prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

Image showing the LG inverter motor together with people reading, sleeping, or working, showing that it is quiet.

LG ThinQ® App

Smart control, smart life

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.

Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*

LG top load washing machine in the laundry room

A sleek and modern design

LG washing machine's intuitive digital dial control

Intuitive digital dial control

Soft closing door

Soft closing door

Wide lint filter in tub

Wide lint filter

LG washing machine's stainless steel tub

Stainless Steel Tub

Summary

DIMENSIONS

WTX9-14W.AGWREAP.EHAP.AU.C

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    14

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    686x1092x721

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    14

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Cotton

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Deep Wash

    Yes

  • Eco Cotton

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Product Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water Inlet

    Hot & Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboClean 3D

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1448

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    750 x 1120 x 801

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    686x1092x721

  • Product Weight (kg)

    59.0

  • Box Weight (kg)

    65.0

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    5 Star

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temperature

    No

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboClean

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

