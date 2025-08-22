We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®
14kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
Simply intelligent laundry
AI Wash
Detects weight and fabric softness
TurboClean3D™
Fast 30min wash for 3kg loads.*
EasyUnload™
Convenient, ergonomic reach
AI DD™
AI to the core, Easy Laundry
Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
***AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
6 Motion®
Hand-washing inspired movement
LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine uses the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.
TurboClean3D™
A powerful yet gentle clean. 30 mins for 3kg loads.*
LG TurboClean3D™ technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through your laundry in less time.*
*Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal Cotton cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time and results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
EasyUnload™
Easy ergonomic reach
An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.
**Tested by Intertek using a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.
Wide lint filter
Easy filter maintenance
Wide lint filter helps to capture dust and debris. The filter can be easily accessed and cleaned to help prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts
The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
LG ThinQ® App
Smart control, smart life
Control and adjust from your phone
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
14
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
686x1092x721
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
Steam
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Essence White
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
14
PROGRAMS
AI Wash
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Pre Wash+Cotton
No
Quick Wash
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
Wool
No
Allergy Care
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Deep Wash
Yes
Eco Cotton
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion Wash
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Product Type
Top Load Washer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Add Item
No
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
Load Sensing
Yes
Steam
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
No
Water Inlet
Hot & Cold
JetSpray
Yes
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Stainless Lint Filter
Yes
TurboDrum
Yes
TurboClean 3D
Yes
Water Level
Auto/Manual
WaveForce
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1448
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
750 x 1120 x 801
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
686x1092x721
Product Weight (kg)
59.0
Box Weight (kg)
65.0
ENERGY
Energy Rating (Wash)
5 Star
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
4 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Hot Wash
No
Child Lock
Yes
Cold Wash
No
Delay End
Yes
Soak
Yes
Spin Only
No
Stain Care
No
Remote Start
Yes
Strong Wave
No
Rinse
5 Times
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
Yes
Temperature
No
Water Level
10 Levels
Tub Clean
No
TurboClean
Yes
Wash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
