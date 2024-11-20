We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Front Load Washer & 5kg Dryer Combo with TrueSteam®
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
9kg
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
5kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Height (mm)
850
-
Depth (mm)
650
-
Weight
70kg
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
350mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 365kwh/365 uses
Dry: 230kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Star (Wash) | 1½ Star (Dry)
-
WELS Water Consumption
77L (Wash) | 53L (Dry)
-
WELS Water Ratings
4½ Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton Eco, 40°C, Normal Rinse, 1400 RPM
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Tag On with NFC
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Control
-
Digital Display
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
Yes (5 Settings)
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
Cold / 20 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Recirculation
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
14 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Allergy Care, Steam Refresh, Sports Wear, Wool+, Stain Care, Direct Wear, Quick30, Wash+Dry 5kg, Download Cycle (Default Rinse))
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
7 (Prewash, One Touch (NFC), Steam, Time Save, Intensive, Spin Only, Time Delay)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087459197
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Warranty* (* 2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only))
