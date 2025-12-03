About Cookies on This Site

12/10kg WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black

12/10kg WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black

WWT-1210BX
USP image for the one body design of LG WashTower™
USP image for the center control of LG WashTower™
USP image for the ai wash and the ai dry of LG WashTower™
USP image for the inverter direct drive motor of LG WashTower™
image for dimension and installation of LG WashTower™
interior shot featuring LG WashTower™
detail of the center control panel
front open view of LG WashTower™
detail of the detergent drawer
drum detail of the washer
drum detail of the dryer
left side view of LG WashTower™
side view of LG WashTower™
Key Features

  • All-In-One Stackable Washer Dryer Solution with Central Control Panel
  • 12kg Washer and 10kg Dryer Capacity
  • 8 Star Energy Rated Heat Pump Dryer
  • TurboClean360®
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor
More
WashTower in neutral coloured open space interior setting

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

Re-think laundry

WashTower in Laundry

Space-smart

A simple way to make use of your space

Operation of the control panel located in the centre of the washing machine

Centre control

Accessible panel and convenient controls

Fabric care function type

Fabric care

AI tech for intelligent fabric care

Washing and drying can be done in 1 hour

Time-saving

Wash and dry little loads in 1 hour

Sleek, Innovative Design

Single Unit All-in-one Washer and Dryer Solution

The sleek streamlined washer below, and dryer above design, helps inspire creative ways to design your laundry space.

Intelligent washer and dryer solution with easy-reach centre control panel

Combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel.

WashTower with indication of average height comparison showing easy reach of the control panel

Choose the WashTower™ that fits your space

Our larger model is designed for bigger-capacity washes, while the smaller model is perfect for smaller households and limited space.

Intelligent Technology

The touch of the centre panel enables simple operation such as washing and drying

Smart Pairing

Connected washing + drying

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed.

Wash tower washing machine with various washing functions

AI DD®

Intelligent fabric care with AI DD®

AI Direct Drive technology weighs the load and assesses fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care.*

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.

**The product video is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Time-saving

Image shows washing machine drum with jet sprays.

TurboClean360®

A quick, thorough clean

Wash 2kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with TurboClean360®.*

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 2kg IEC load. The equivalent of the Cotton Cycle with TurboClean360 Option was tested compared to the equivalent of the Cotton Cycle without TurboClean360 Option (F4W8LYPK2H). The results may differ depending on the environment and the load.

**The product video is for illustartive purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Wash tower washing machine that saves time with the prepare to dry feature

Wash tower washing machine that saves time with the prepare to dry feature

Prepare to dry

Quickly get an outfit ready for big moments

For those times when you need a favourite outfit clean and dry, our Quick Wash Cycle + Quick Dry Cycle with 'Prepare to Dry' team up to beat the clock.**

*Tested by Intertek, with two pairs of pyjamas using Quick Wash Cycle and Quick Dry Cycle with Prepare to Dry Option. The results may vary depenfing on the load and the environment.

Allergy Care™

Reduce allergens in fabrics with the Allergy Care™ Cycles in both the Washer and Dryer

Select the 'Allergy Care™ Cycle to assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite in fabrics.*

Left - Allergy Care by Washer , right - Allergy Care by Dryer

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen. Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Auto cleaning condenser®

Helps maintain performance.

The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.

An animation showing the automatic condenser cleaning process

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the environment.

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.**

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.**

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.

Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.**

Washing Machine - 2 Button Start feature card


Safety first and second

Australia and New Zealand are introducing new regulations for washing machines starting June 2026. Although this is a bit down the road, we believe in staying ahead of the regulations. That's why this model now features 2 BUTTON START safety measures to help protect your little ones and pets.

WashTower™ installation guide

WashTower™ is a single unit body washer + dryer

Checking the measurements of the desk with a tape measure

Measurement guide

Before installation, please check the below guide and watch Video by click “+” button below

Before installation, please check dimensions, including cavity spaces, plus access points such as doorways, stairways and hallways. Refer to the the below guide / video for further information and consult the product manual.

Washing machine and cavity dimension instructions

1. Placement with the tap location next to the appliance*
Washing machine and water connection guide video
2. Placement with the tap location behind the appliance*
Washing machine installation video

* We recommend you engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your LG WashTower in accordance with the Owner's Manual. Incorrect installation may result in product not working properly or failure.

What's in the box?

Detailed images of parts and kits

Owner’s manual icon

Owner’s manual

User guide icon

User guide

FAQ

Q.

How many plugs does the LG WashTower have?

A.

The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer.

Q.

If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?

A.

The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer may still work, and vice versa, however this may depend on this issue.

Q.

Is this a stacked model?

A.

The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. As the unit is a single, vertical design it resembles a stacked format, however no stacking kit is required as it is one single unit.

Q.

Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?

A.

No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.

Q.

Is this machine a vent or ventless type?

A.

This unit is a ventless type, so you can install it in a variety of places.

Q.

What is “Smart Pairing”?

A.

Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the appropriate drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

Q.

What is the LG Quick Wash function?

A.

 LG's swift, TurboClean360® technology delivers 2kg of throughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from multiple angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve a great balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.

 

Wash 2kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with TurboClean360®.

 

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 2kg IEC load. The equivalent of the Cotton Cycle with TurboClean360 Option was tested compared to the equivalent of the Cotton Cycle without TurboClean360 Option (F4W8LYPK2H). The results may differ depending on the environment and the load. 

Q.

What is the steam function in LG Wash Tower?

A.

LG’s Steam technology effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and help reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.

(washer only)

 

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen. 

Q.

What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?

A.

Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.

Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.

1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.

2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.

3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.

Q.

Which clothes should not go in the dryer?

A.

Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.

Do not dry the following items:

- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets

- Heat-sensitive clothing

Q.

How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?

A.

The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.

1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.

2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

WWT-1210BX
Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1180
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10.0
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1655 x 660
Product Type
Front Load Washer

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    12.0

  • CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    10.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 1655 x 660

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - AI DD

    Yes

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - TurboClean360˚

    Yes

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - Steam

    Yes

  • FEATURES (DRYER) - Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Body Color (Dryer)

    Platinum Black

  • Body Color (Washer)

    Platinum Black

  • Body Type

    Single Body

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    10.0

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    12.0

FEATURES (WASHER)

  • Product Type

    Front Load Washer

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboClean360˚

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water Inlet

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    Auto

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

  • Door Lock Indication (Washer)

    Yes

FEATURES (DRYER)

  • Product Type

    Heat Pump Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • 6 Motion Wash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • AI Sensor Dry

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    No

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    665 x 1715 x 710

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 1655 x 660

  • Product Weight (kg)

    128.0

  • Box Weight (kg)

    137.0

  • Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)

    660

  • Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1180

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    5 Star

  • Energy Rating (Dry)

    8 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C02229 (Cotton, Intensive, 40C, Spin 1400)

  • WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)

    103

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4.5 Star

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096689165

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Drain+Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Quick Cycle

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    No

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Wool

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Cloud Cycle

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit (for dryer)

    Yes

  • Rack Assembly (for dryer)

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

CYBER SECURITY

  • Security Update

    This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2030. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.

