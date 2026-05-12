NEW SURVEY FROM LG CANADA REVEALS HOW CANADIANS REALLY LOAD THEIR DISHWASHERS

Findings show strong preferences and habits in Canadian households, as LG introduces the new FlushFit™ Dishwasher designed for aesthetics, consistent cleaning and drying performance

News Summary:

A new LG Canada survey reveals how Canadians really load their dishwashers, highlighting strong preferences and everyday habits across households.

LG Canada unveils new national survey findings highlighting how Canadians approach dishwasher loading, coinciding with the introduction of its LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher. Nearly half of Canadians (47 per cent) believe there's a definitive right and wrong way to load a dishwasher, and over one-third (37 per cent) re-load after someone else.

The LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher is designed to remove the guesswork, featuring TrueSteam ® technology to break down food and reduce water spots, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ with AutoVentDry™ for faster, more complete drying.

technology to break down food and reduce water spots, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ with AutoVentDry™ for faster, more complete drying. With capacity for up to 16 place settings and a one-hour wash and dry cycle, the LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher is available at LG.ca and select major retailers across Canada.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, May 12, 2026 – LG Electronics Canada (LG) today released new national survey findings exploring how Canadians load their dishwashers, as part of the introduction of its LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher.

According to the research commissioned by LG, Canadians bring strong and often differing preferences to how the dishwasher is loaded. Nearly half (47 per cent) believe there is a definitive right and wrong way to do it, while more than one-third (37 per cent) admit to re-loading dishes after someone else has already done it.

“Dishwasher loading might seem like a small task, but it’s one people feel strongly about,” said Melissa Maker, cleaning expert and LG Brand Ambassador. “Everyone has their own system, and that’s often where opinions differ. Whether you put the tines of the fork up or down, the LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher is designed to take the pressure off, with technologies like TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™ that help deliver great results.”

LG’s research also found that:

Two in five Canadians (41 per cent) have a specific loading system they prefer others follow

have a specific loading system they prefer others follow Half (50 per cent) say they feel genuine satisfaction when the dishwasher is loaded properly

say they feel genuine satisfaction when the dishwasher is loaded properly Three-quarters (76 per cent) believe certain items should never go in the dishwasher

These behaviours point to a consumer who is highly engaged in everyday routines, with clear preferences for how tasks get done and expectations that their appliances keep up.

In response, LG pairs meaningful consumer insight with thoughtful innovation, designing appliances that reflect how people actually live. At a time when Canadians have strong and often conflicting opinions on how a dishwasher should be loaded, the LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher (LDNTH862S) is designed to help remove the guesswork, supporting consistent cleaning and drying performance, across a range of loading styles.

Designed with both performance and aesthetics in mind, the LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher delivers a seamless, built-in look that integrates cleanly into modern kitchens. Its FlushFit™ design allows the appliance to sit nearly flush with surrounding cabinetry, helping create a streamlined, premium appearance while maximizing usable kitchen space.

With capacity for up to 16 place settings, it is built to handle everything from everyday meals to larger gatherings. The dishwasher operates at a low noise level of approximately 39 dB, supporting a quieter kitchen environment that allows it to run comfortably at any time of day, including in open-concept spaces.

The dishwasher features LG TrueSteam® technology, which uses steam to help break down tough, baked-on food while reducing water spots, helping eliminate the need for pre-washing. It is paired with Dynamic Heat Dry™ with AutoVentDry™, which circulates hot air and automatically opens the door at the end of the cycle to support faster, more complete drying[1].

With a one-hour wash and dry cycle, the LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher is designed to help Canadians spend less time on cleanup and more time enjoying everyday moments at home.

The LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher is available at select major retailers across Canada and through LG.ca. For more detailed information, including pricing and availability, visit LG.ca.

Methodology

LG commissioned LG-One to survey 1,500 adult residents across Canada between March 27 and 31, 2026. The sample was drawn from Leger’s web panel and weighted by age, gender and region to reflect Canada’s population. The margin of error is ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

[1] As compared to LG dishwashers without Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology.

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About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.

Media Contact:

LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

Shari Balga

C: 647-261-3603

shari.balga@lge.com