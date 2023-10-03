About Cookies on This Site

27 cu.ft. Side by Side Refrigerator with Smooth Touch Dispenser

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LRSXS2706V

LRSXS2706V

27 cu.ft. Side by Side Refrigerator with Smooth Touch Dispenser

Front view
Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

LG Smart Cooling® Plus

LG Smart Cooling® Plus

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

SpacePlus®

SpacePlus®

Show off your best side

Satisfy your organized side. Show off your stylish side.

Designed for form and function, LG’s Side-by-Side fridges have the wow factor you’ve been looking for with a sleek flat-panel design, without sacrificing organization or capacity.

Satisfy your organized side. Show off your stylish side

Standard Cubed Ice

SpacePlus ice maker on the freezer door dispenses traditional cubed ice. You’ll have enough to fill the cooler.

Bite-sized Crushed Ice

Not only does this refrigerator have cubes, but it also has crushed ice at the touch of the dispenser.
Stock it up with 27 cu. ft.
Room for everything

Stock it up with 27 cu. ft.

It’s big. And the best part – it’s all in sight and in easy reach, on either side.
Fresher is Better with Door Cooling

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.
Multi-Air Flow™

Multi-Air Flow™

The Smart Cooling Plus System maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels throught the refrigerator by dispersing cold air through the Multi-Air Flow™ vents. Digital sensors prompt LG's exclusive Inverter Compressor motor to turn on and activate the system when necessary to help keep your food fresher, longer - no matter where you place it in the fridge.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
27.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 7/8” x 70 1/4” x 33 7/16”
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

27.1

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 9/16 x 74 5/8 x 34 7/8

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

726

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Side by Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Yes/No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Membrane / White LED

Door alarm

Yes

IcePlus™ / Express Cooling

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Newly Designed Pocket Handle (Upper and Lower Pockets)

Contour Door

Flat

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

27.1

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

9.6

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

17.5

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

265.7

Gross Weight (lb.)

273.6

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70.5

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.875

Depth without door (inch)

28.875

Depth with handle (inch)

33.5

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

51

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

38.875

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 9/16 x 74 5/8 x 34 7/8

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

726

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174007747

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Swing

Freezer Light

Ceiling LED

Drawer_Freezer

1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Dispenser Light

Yes (Ring Light)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.5

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

3.5

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

No. of Door Bins

4

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

LRSXS2706V

27 cu.ft. Side by Side Refrigerator with Smooth Touch Dispenser