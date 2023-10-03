We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
InstaViewTM Door-in-Door® French Door Refrigerator
*1 Year parts and labour on the product, 7 years on the sealed system and 10 years on the inverter linear compressor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard Depth
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
-
25.1
-
Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
8.2
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)
-
16.9
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68 1/2"
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
29 1/2"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
32"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
35 3/8"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
38"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
42"
-
Internal LED Display
-
Yes [Inner Top Display]
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
-
Door (Material)
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Type
-
Grip(Curved Handle)
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Water Filtration System
-
Internal / Compact (Gen3)
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
1 Lever 1 Tray
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
649
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
2 Full
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
6
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
-
Yes
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2 Non-Transparent
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
UPC
-
195174045428
-
1 Year parts and Labour
-
Yes
-
7 Years on the Sealed System
-
Yes
-
10 Year on Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Yes
