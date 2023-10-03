About Cookies on This Site

33" French Door Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LRFNS2503S

LRFNS2503S

33" French Door Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™

Front view
LG Smart Cooling Plus

Inverter Linear Compressor

SmartDiagnosis™

LG Smart Cooling Plus

Energy Star®

SmartDiagnosis™

Great Space in Style

Great Space in Style

Get the space you need in a refrigerator that's right for your kitchen. With this 33" wide, 25 cu. ft. refrigerator you can store a lot in style.
Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

 

10 Year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor controls the temperature of your refrigerator evenly, allowing your food to taste fresher, longer.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.
Save money. Save energy

Save money. Save energy

When your refrigerator uses at least 10% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.
Multi-Air Flow™

Multi-Air Flow™

The Smart Cooling Plus System maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels throught the refrigerator by dispersing cold air through the Multi-Air Flow™ vents. Digital sensors prompt LG's exclusive Inverter Compressor motor to turn on and activate the system when necessary to help keep your food fresher, longer - no matter where you place it in the fridge.
Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth, so the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste. At last, the kitchen you can't wait to show off is the kitchen that handles real-life in style.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
25.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 3/4" x 69 7/8" x 33"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

SUMMARY

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

Width

33"

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

16.9

Freezer (cu.ft.)

8.3

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

25.1

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

535

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

COOLING

Inverter Compressor

Yes

Smart Cooling Plus™ System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow™ System

Yes

Temperature Sensors

6

Door Cooling+

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane/White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Left Door Only)

Sabbath Mode

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Glide N' Serve™ Pantry Drawer

Yes

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Number of Bins

6 Total

Door Bin Construction

White

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Automatic Ice Maker

No

LED Freezer Light

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Available Colour

Smudge Resistant STS, Platinum Silver Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

35 1/2"

Depth without Handles

33"

Depth without Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

51 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

68 5/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 7/8"

Width

32 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

41 1/8"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

36 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

234/256

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35" x 73" x 38"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts)

7 Years

Inverter Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC CODES

LRFNS2503S (Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel)

195174024706

Front view

LRFNS2503S

33" French Door Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™