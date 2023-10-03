We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator with Dual Ice Makers
Consistent Temps from Top to Bottom
Located in the top of the fresh food section, the Door Cooling + vent extends the reach of LG’s Smart Cooling system. Blasts of cool air reach all areas of the refrigerator—including the door—to help maintain consistent temperatures from top to bottom and help keep all foods fresh and flavorful.
IcePlus™
MAX Out Your Space. MAX Out Your Fit
Fresher is Better.
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
25.5
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38" x 73" x 32"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
699
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR
-
Internal LED Display
-
LED Display
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Handle Type
-
Bar (Easy Open)
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
R Metal
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
-
Contour Door
-
Flat
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
Internal
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Water Filtration System
-
Internal (1 stage)
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)
-
Dual lce Maker
-
No
-
Dispenser Light
-
No
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
5.5 / 6.0 (IcePlus)
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
4.0
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
1 Lever 1 Tray
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
25.5
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
-
8.6
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
-
16.9
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
No
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
699
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
269
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
291
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
70 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68 7/8"
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
24 3/4"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
29 1/4"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
32 1/8"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
43 1/2"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
44 7/8"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
40"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38" x 73" x 32"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Back 2"
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Folding
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4 Split
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
-
Yes (Hybrid)
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
8 (6 Gallon Sized, 2 Half)
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
-
No
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
-
Yes
-
Convertible Drawer
-
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
195174057339
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
1 Transparent
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
No
Buy Directly
LRFXC2606S
26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator with Dual Ice Makers