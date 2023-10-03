About Cookies on This Site

26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator with Dual Ice Makers

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support



LRFXC2606S

Front view

Consistent Temps from Top to Bottom

Located in the top of the fresh food section, the Door Cooling + vent extends the reach of LG’s Smart Cooling system. Blasts of cool air reach all areas of the refrigerator—including the door—to help maintain consistent temperatures from top to bottom and help keep all foods fresh and flavorful.

IcePlus™

Turn on IcePlus™ to kick ice production into high gear by automatically lowering freezer temperatures to the coldest setting for 24 hours.

MAX Out Your Style

With the capacity you typically get in a standard-depth refrigerator packaged in a sleek, counter-depth design that blends seamlessly with surrounding cabinets, you sacrifice nothing on either front. The look is seamless, the storage, spacious—but that’s just the beginning.

MAX Out Your Space. MAX Out Your Fit

Built-In Style. Full-Size Capacity. LG delivers the ultra-large, 26 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look.

Sophisticated Style & Design

With every feature thoughtfully designed, this appliance helps you create the sophisticated, distinctive kitchen you want—and deserve.

MAX Out Your Experience

The LG ThinQ® app helps you manage all of your LG Smart appliances and more to make your everyday a little easier and keep your home running smarter.

Organize Your Freezer.

The 3-Tier Organization™ Freezer system can keep food organized and easily accessible. Now you can prioritize what's in your freezer so you can find anything fast.

Fresher is Better.

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.
Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38" x 73" x 32"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

699

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Bar (Easy Open)

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Contour Door

Flat

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Water Filtration System

Internal (1 stage)

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Dual lce Maker

No

Dispenser Light

No

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

5.5 / 6.0 (IcePlus)

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

4.0

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 1 Tray

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.5

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

8.6

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

16.9

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Auto Closing Door Hinge

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

699

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

269

Gross Weight (lb.)

291

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70 1/4"

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 7/8"

Depth without door (inch)

24 3/4"

Depth without handle (inch)

29 1/4"

Depth with handle (inch)

32 1/8"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

43 1/2"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44 7/8"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38" x 73" x 32"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes (Hybrid)

Door Basket_Transparent

8 (6 Gallon Sized, 2 Half)

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174057339

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Top LED

Drawer_Freezer

1 Transparent

Drawer Divider

Yes

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

No

