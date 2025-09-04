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LG Wine Rack Refrigerator Accessory
LG Wine Rack Refrigerator Accessory
AGM30160711
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Key Features
- Genuine LG Refrigerator Accessory
- Lay unopened bottles on their side to safely store. Even large and fragile wine bottles can be stored and easily removed.
- Heavy-duty metal rack suspends from any shelf to maximize space and keep wine bottles close at hand.
- Wine rack cradles standard sized bottles (750 ml) in a horizontal position to keep them safe and accessible.
Mounting Location
For French Door Models
- We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used..
For Side by Side Models
- We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
- If there is a wine rack or another shelf above or below the shelf where you plan to install the Beverage Tray, installation may be restricted.
For Top Mount / Bottom Mount Models
- We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Using the Product
• Before installing the wine rack, clean the refrigerator shelf thoroughly and wipe it completely dry.
Then, slide the rack over the shelf and press the suction cup firmly to properly fix it to the refrigerator shelf.
• Stores one wine bottle containing 25.4 fl oz (750 ml) or less.
(Fits wine bottles smaller than 12.6 in (32 cm) in length)
Caution
• Make sure to properly place the wine bottle between the small grooves of the wine rack. Otherwise, the wine bottle may fall and break, damaging the refrigerator or causing injury.
• Do not store in the freezer or in a space where the temperature can go below 32°F (0°C).
• ① Suction cup, ② Wine Hang on shelf to use
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product colour may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
118 x 99 x 336
GENERAL
Category
Wine Rack
Part Number
AGM30160711
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