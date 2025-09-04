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LG Wine Rack Refrigerator Accessory

LG Wine Rack Refrigerator Accessory

AGM30160711
15 degree side view
front view
Life Style view
Life Style view
15 degree side view
front view
Life Style view
Life Style view

Key Features

  • Genuine LG Refrigerator Accessory
  • Lay unopened bottles on their side to safely store. Even large and fragile wine bottles can be stored and easily removed.
  • Heavy-duty metal rack suspends from any shelf to maximize space and keep wine bottles close at hand.
  • Wine rack cradles standard sized bottles (750 ml) in a horizontal position to keep them safe and accessible.
More

Mounting Location

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

This is an example video of the LG Refrigerator Wine Rack

*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product colour may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AGM30160711

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    118 x 99 x 336

GENERAL

  • Category

    Wine Rack

  • Part Number

    AGM30160711

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