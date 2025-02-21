Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigerator Air Filter (6 month)

Refrigerator Air Filter (6 month)

ADQ73214408

Refrigerator Air Filter (6 month)

Key Features

  • LG Refrigerators Genuine Filter
  • Keeps the air in your refrigerator fresh by removing odor
  • Keeps food tasting fresh
  • Change every six months or when the FILTER alert light turns on
  • LT120F
More

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

There is an air filter at the top of the middle of the refrigerator compartment

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1
Remove the Old Filter

Turn the filter cover to the left to detach it from the refrigerator wall.

The filter is located on the inside of the filter cover.

Remove the filter from the cover and replace it with a new filter.

STEP 2
Install a New Air Filter

Place the new filter inside of the cover with the side that says “Front” facing outward.

Turn the filter cover to the right to attach it to the refrigerator wall.

After changing the filter, push and hold the Air Filter button for three seconds to reset the filter sensor.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADQ73214408

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    82 x 10 x 82

  • Net Weight (g)

    2

