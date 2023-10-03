About Cookies on This Site

LG G5

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

LG G5

LGH831 Silver

LG G5

  • Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 Processor
  • Android™ 6.0 Marshmallow

Modular Type
Wide Angle Lens

Get the whole picture!
Our eyes can take in a lot, but this camera grabs even more at 135°. Capture a sprawling skyline, a packed stadium concert, or the entire beach, all that your eyes can see plus more.
Magnifying Zoom In and Out

Go Extreme!
Zoom out ultra wide (0.5X) for the first time ever on a smartphone. Take a variety of photos and videos from a tight close-up to a vast scene by simply pinching the screen. Just pinch to see it all.
Pop-out Picture

The photo is the frame.
Take both a standard and wide angle photo at the same time. Make your picture pop and stand out against 4 photo-frame background effects: Fisheye, B&W, Vignette, Lens blur. Your shares and uploads will be more likeable than all the rest.
Daylight Mode

A different kind of "Sun" screen.
When the sun shines bright, so does the screen. The enhanced IPS Quantum display is brighter, more vivid, and clearer even in outdoor day light.
Always-on Display

Save your thumbs.
No more hitting the button to check the time, date, or notifications. With the LG G5, the important stuff is already up and on! Just look.
All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

Form Factor

Full Touch Screen

Connectivity

GSM, HSPA, LTE, voLTE (Network support will vary by carrier)

Operating System

Android™ 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Processor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 Processor

Battery (mAh)

2,800 mAh Removable

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

AUDIO/VIDEO

Dual Rear Camera

Dual Lens: 16MP Normal View Lens / 8 MP Wide Angle Lens

Front Camera

8MP Selfie Camera with Facial Detection

Video Codec

H.263, H.264, MPEG-4, VP8, VP9, VC1, DivX, XviD, MJPEG, THEORA, HEVC

Video Capture & Playback

Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Audio Codec

AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis(OGG), PCM, ADPCM, WMA, AC3/EC3, OPUS(MKV)

Audio Playback

1W Speaker

MEMORY

MEMORY (INTERNAL)

32 GB (usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

MEMORY (EXTERNAL)

up to 2 TB (memory cards sold separately)

RAM

4 GB

DISPLAY

Type

IPS Quantum

SIZE (inch)

5.3"

Resolution

Quad HD (2560 x 1440)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2 BLE

USB

USB 2.0 Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

