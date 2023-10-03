About Cookies on This Site

Keybo | Mobile Phone with QWERTY Keyboard, Music Player, and 2.0 MP Camera

LG9100

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Flip Phone

PET NAME

Keybo

QWERTY Keyboard

Yes

Technology

CDMA 1.9 GHZ CDMA PCS,800 MHZ CDMA (Digital Dual Band)

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

4.00''(H) x 2.13'' (W) x 0.65'' (D)

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

4.23oz

Talk Time (hrs)

up to 5 hours and 20 min.

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

up to 520 hours

Display

262K Colour TFT

External LCD (Pixel)

160X64 pixels,1.45

Vibration

Yes

SIM Toolkit

Yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

2-way text messaging (SMS)

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Video MMS

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

DATA CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

Google

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

Koodo Mobile

Yes

