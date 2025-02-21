Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PF600U projector in a cozy, modern living space with a record player, minimalist furniture, and soft lighting, designed to enhance ambiance for music, movies, and relaxation.

PF600U

Project your mood

Set the tone with mood lights, rich audio for music, and cinematic views for movies—your versatile companion for creating the perfect ambience.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

LG CineBeam S projector displaying vivid visuals of a boat on blue water, blending compact elegance with short-throw capabilities, perfect for transforming small spaces into cinematic experiences.

Closer to wonder

Compact elegance meets ultra-short distance clarity. Vivid visuals adapt to wall colors, turning even the closest spaces into stunning projection canvases.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Explore the heroes of 2025
LG Projectors

PF600U

Mood Lighting Projector | 

FHD, Stereo Speaker 

CineBeam S - PU615U

Small 4K UHD Projector | 

Ultra Short Throw, Stereo Speaker 

CineBeam Q - PU600U

Small 4K UHD Projector | 

Stereo Speaker

CineBeam Q - HU710PB

Small 4K UHD Projector