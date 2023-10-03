About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

22M38D-B

22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (Inches)

21.5"

Panel Type

TN

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

72%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.248X0.248

Response Time

5ms

Refresh Rate

75Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness

200cd/m²

Contrast Ratio

Mega

Viewing Angle

90/65

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare, 3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

DVI-D

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA 6.0)

18W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

PIP

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

4 Screen Split

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Without Stand (WxHxD)

20.1" x 12.4" x 2.2"

With Stand (WxHxD)

20.1" x 15.2" x 7.4"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

22.7" x 15" x 4.6"

With Stand Weight

5.3 lbs

Shipping Weight

7.7 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

75 x 75

Power Cord

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA 6.0

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold)

Windows

Yes (win10)

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192199132

What people are saying