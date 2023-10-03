We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1TB Super Multi NAS with DVD ReWriter
All Spec
-
Data Transfer Rates
-
16bit/DDR2 (400MHz Data Rate)
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
66.8 x 150.11 x 210.06mm
-
Recommend Capacity
-
500GB / 1TB (Up to 2TB Total)
-
Interface
-
SATA II
-
RPM
-
7200
-
Buffer
-
8MB / 16MB
-
Size
-
91.44 mm
-
Standard Compliance
-
IEEE802.3 (1000/100/10 Base-T)
-
Data Transfer Rates
-
1000/100/10 Mbps
-
Connector Type
-
RJ-45
-
Number of Ports
-
1
-
Standard Compliance
-
USB 2.0
-
Connector Type
-
USB Type A
-
Number of Ports
-
1 (Rear)
-
Data Transfer Rates
-
Max: 480Mbps (High Speed Mode)/Max: 12Mbps(Full Speed Mode)
-
Transport Protocol
-
TCP/IP
-
Network Services
-
DHCP, NTP Support
-
Management
-
HTTP/HTTPS, FTP/FTPS
-
Time Syncronization
-
NTP
-
Network Options
-
DHCP, NTP
-
Voltage/Hz
-
90V - 264V, 50Hz ~ 60Hz
-
Idle Mode (Typical)
-
25W
-
Sleep Mode (Typical)
-
4W
-
Standby Mode (Typical)
-
1.0W
-
Operating System
-
Embedded Linux (Kernel 2.6)
-
Client OS Support
-
Win 2000, XP, Vista, Windows, Server 2003, Mac OS 10.3 and later, Linux (Redhat9, Ubuntu, Suse)
-
Software Bundle
-
Power2Go v.6, PowerDVD v.8, MVP Album. PhotoDVD 4.0 SE
