About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1TB Super Multi NAS with DVD ReWriter

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

1TB Super Multi NAS with DVD ReWriter

N1T1DD1

1TB Super Multi NAS with DVD ReWriter

Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Data Transfer Rates

16bit/DDR2 (400MHz Data Rate)

Dimensions (WxHxD)

66.8 x 150.11 x 210.06mm

HDD

Recommend Capacity

500GB / 1TB (Up to 2TB Total)

Interface

SATA II

RPM

7200

Buffer

8MB / 16MB

Size

91.44 mm

LAN INTERFACE

Standard Compliance

IEEE802.3 (1000/100/10 Base-T)

Data Transfer Rates

1000/100/10 Mbps

Connector Type

RJ-45

Number of Ports

1

USB INTERFACE

Standard Compliance

USB 2.0

Connector Type

USB Type A

Number of Ports

1 (Rear)

Data Transfer Rates

Max: 480Mbps (High Speed Mode)/Max: 12Mbps(Full Speed Mode)

NETWORK FILE SERVICES

Transport Protocol

TCP/IP

Network Services

DHCP, NTP Support

Management

HTTP/HTTPS, FTP/FTPS

Time Syncronization

NTP

Network Options

DHCP, NTP

POWER

Voltage/Hz

90V - 264V, 50Hz ~ 60Hz

Idle Mode (Typical)

25W

Sleep Mode (Typical)

4W

Standby Mode (Typical)

1.0W

INCLUDED SOFTWARE

Operating System

Embedded Linux (Kernel 2.6)

Client OS Support

Win 2000, XP, Vista, Windows, Server 2003, Mac OS 10.3 and later, Linux (Redhat9, Ubuntu, Suse)

Software Bundle

Power2Go v.6, PowerDVD v.8, MVP Album. PhotoDVD 4.0 SE

What people are saying