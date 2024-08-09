Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG UltraGear™

Born to game

LG UltraGear OLED logo.



The gaming edge unlocked

An image showcasing key features of LG OLED gaming monitor - Advanced OLED technology, Unrivaled product portfolio, Enhanced gaming comfort, Professional-grade monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Honoree
IF DESIGN AWARD 2024 logo.

iF DESIGN AWARD

Gaming Monitor
Reddot design award 2024 logo.

Red Dot [2024]

Winner of product design from Red Dot Design Award 2024

*CES 2024 Innovation Awards applies to 32GS95UE and 39GS95QE.

*iF DESIGN AWARD applies to 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE. 

*Red Dot Design Award 2024 applies to 32GS95UE, 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE

Advanced OLED technology

The brightest OLED ever possible

The brilliant LG OLED display with Micro Lens Array+ technology offers a minimum brightness of 275 nits and a maximum of 1300 nits, delivering 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) than monitors utilizing MLA.

With an optimized micrometer-scale lens pattern inspired by dragonfly eyes, delivering innovative brightness and powerful performance, you can stand head and shoulders above the competition with heightened immersion, sharper details, and seamless gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Deeper blacks for
intense battles

True black colour scales breathe life into even the darkest of scenes, resulting in unforgettable visuals. Explore an immersive gaming world with the UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor, boasting true black depth expression and vibrant colour clarity.

The UltraGear OLED provides true deeper blacks, making game scenes more impressive, allowing you to enjoy an immersive visual gaming experience.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Features vary by model.

Outpace the competition
with higher speed

Seize your victory. From a base refresh rate of 240Hz to a maximum of 480Hz, LG UltraGear™ OLED delivers lightning-fast speeds for less motion blur and lower input lag, helping gamers never miss a beat of the action.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The 32GS95UE monitor allows you to enjoy gaming at 480Hz using Dual-Mode. 

*Refresh rate varies by model.

Pioneering innovative technologies

As always, UltraGear continues its legacy of technological innovation.

First, the OLED gaming monitors in 27” and 45” came out to the world as the first that supported a 240Hz refresh rate, and then boundaries were further broken with the release of the OLED gaming monitor in 39". Another industry-first feature, switching Dual-Mode between UHD 240Hz and FHD 480Hz**, lets you explore all kinds of different games. Meanwhile, Pixel Sound follows movement on the OLED display, another groundbreaking technology pioneered by us. Imagine having the experiences that others have only dreamed of. 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*As of Dec. 2022, LG UltraGear introduced the world's first 27-inch and 45-inch OLED gaming monitors with a 240Hz refresh rate.

**Dual-Mode (world's first VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Dual Mode) and Pixel Sound only apply to 32GS95UE.

Unrivaled product portfolio

A diversity for all gamers

Choose the option that best fits your gaming preferences. We provide a range of choices for gamers, including 27" to 45" sizes and curved or flat products.

An image showcasing the gaming setup of the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor 32GS95UE model.

32GS95UE

The new genre of gaming
monitor

Witness the big bang of innovative technologies, Dual-Mode, and Pixel Sound. This monitor brings a whole new era of gaming, satisfying all gamers.

The new genre of gaming<br>monitor Learn more

An image showcasing the gaming setup of the LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE model.

34GS95QE & 39GS95QE

Be the core of
your play

Here comes the all-new 800R curved monitor, which unfolds right around you and fills your world.

Be the core of<br>your play 34GS95QE Be the core of<br>your play 39GS95QE

An image showcasing the gaming setup of the LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor 45GS95QE and 45GS96QB model.

45GS95QE & 45GS96QB

Brighter mega
immsersion

Complete the game with a vast 45-inch display and an ideal 21:9 aspect ratio.

Brighter mega<br>immsersion 45GS95QE Brighter mega<br>immsersion 45GS96QB

An image showcasing the gaming setup of the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor 27GS95QE model.

27GS95QE

Official monitor of
major leagues

Discover the world's first* 240Hz refresh rate OLED gaming monitor with 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

Official monitor of<br>major leagues Learn more

*As of Dec. 2022, LG UltraGear introduced the world's first 27-inch and 45-inch OLED gaming monitors with a 240Hz refresh rate.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The grandmaster of ultrawide

A video highlighting the expansive screen of the LG OLED 45-inch curved gaming monitor, offering a wider gaming experience than a 49-inch gaming monitor.

An ideal of big size

UltraGear's 45" 21:9 display delivers an extraordinary visual treat, 12% larger than the 49" 32:9, with a well-proportioned ratio both vertically and horizontally. Additionally, most games are optimized for a 21:9 aspect ratio, making them highly versatile.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The figures are calculated by multiplying the actual width and height dimensions of a 21:9 45-inch monitor and a 32:9 49-inch monitor.

A 21:9 ultrawide gaming monitor from UltraGear allows you to enjoy a wider variety of games more easily than a 32:9 monitor, as many more games support the 21:9 aspect ratio.

Plunge into a multitude
of games

LG UltraGear’s 21:9 ultrawide gaming monitor supports more native resolution games than 32:9 monitors among the top 100 games selected by PC Gamer, giving you the flexibility to the game.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A video showcasing the optimal 800R curved OLED gaming monitor, perfect for immersive gaming experiences.

The gamer-instinctual curve

Experience gaming at its most immersive with the optimal 800R curvature.

As you sit at your desk, gamers become the focal point of the LG UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor’s display, allowing you to immerse yourself in the gaming experience.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The 800R curve applies to 45GS95QE, 45GS96QB, 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE.

First-hand influencer experiences

Kristheorin’s review

optimum’s review

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and show the representative 45-inch LG UltraGear™ product.

Enhanced gaming comfort

Excellent visibility
even under the light

You no longer need to be in a dimly lit room. Even in the bright stand or LED-lit gaming room, you can enjoy uninterrupted, glare-free gaming with crystal-clear visuals.

Powerful protection
from blue light

Experience gaming freely with reduced blue light. LG UltraGear™ OLED has UL certification for low blue light platinum, so you can enjoy vivid gaming colours without exhausting your eyes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.  

Lower power,
smart energy

Designed with energy efficiency in mind, UltraGear™ OLED provides higher energy efficiency compared to other comparable monitor, without compromising powerful gaming performance.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Based on a 32-inch OLED gaming monitor, our monitor has an ErP (Energy-related Product) rating of F, while other products have higher power consumption and are rated at grade G.

Professional-grade monitor

Official monitor of LEC

UltraGear, the official monitor of the world's largest League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) tournaments, is used by many pro gamers. Share the vision of the game and take one step closer to victory.

LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, used by world-class pro gamers like Chovy and Upset.

Heros of 2024 UltraGear™ OLED 

27GS95QE

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)

Learn more

32GS95UE

32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound

Learn more

34GS95QE

34" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

Learn more

39GS95QE

39" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

Learn more

45GS95QE

45" UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | 800R, Ultra-WQHD, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)

Learn more

45GS96QB

45” UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | 800R, Ultra-WQHD, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB Type-C™, DepthSound

Learn more