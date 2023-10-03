We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Choosing a LG ThinQ® Compatible Smart Home Device
A smart home hub helps you use technology to improve everyday life at home. You can use a smart home device like Amazon, Echo, or Google Home to carry out hands-free tasks like playing music and finding information on the internet. You can also connect your smart home device to electronics and appliances to create a smart home. With this kind of technology, it can be easier to multi-task, be more efficient, and get back to enjoying life.
What Is A Smart Home Device?
Smart home devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home feature smart speakers within your home. Rather than working through your computer or mobile device, these smart speakers work on their own through the internet and are meant to stay stationary within the home at all times.
Amazon and Google hubs are similar to each other in that each one connects you to the specific company’s digital assistant through a connection to the internet. You talk to the smart speaker, and the connected voice-activated virtual assistant will help you achieve your intent, whether that might be playing a certain song, controlling a smart appliance or providing information.
Smart speakers remain on standby for your prompts at all times. While there are various words that can get you a response, the process generally involves calling them by name like you’d call out a family member’s name to get a response from that person. So, you might say, “Alexa, look up…” or “Hey, Google, look up…”
With a smart home hub [“Hub”], you can carry out all sorts of actions around your home. These can vary by the Hub, but in general, actions you can take include:
- Stream music
- Listen to audiobooks and podcasts
- Play games
- Use voice control with compatible smart home devices such as doors, appliances, lights and thermostats
- Call someone hands-free (without the Cellular phone)
- Ask for information and news from the internet; for example “what is the weather today in Toronto?”
- Set alarms and timers
Google Home Features
Google Home was Google's original smart speaker. The company now offers a smaller speaker called the Google Home mini, known as the Nest Mini. The Nest Mini connects you to Google Assistant, so this fits people who prefer to work with Google services. You can choose the Nest Mini for just the smart speaker, or Google offers the option of the Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max with the addition of a display screen. The Nest Mini speaker is 2x4 inches with three microphones. It comes in four [“4”] colours in a sustainable fabric. The unit has buttons for volume and to turn the mic off for privacy.
Amazon Echo Features
Amazon Echo connects you to Amazon’s Alexa assistant, so people loyal to Amazon or those with an Amazon Prime membership can access it. It uses Dolby processing with a 2.5-inch woofer and a 0.6-inch tweeter to provide high-quality sound. It includes seven microphones with noise cancellation and beamforming technology to hear your Alexa commands from different situations or directions. The 3.4-inch x 5.8-inch device includes buttons for volume, action and microphone off, with a power port and 3.5 mm audio output. Decorative shells allow you to customize the look to your home decor or personal preferences.
How LG’s ThinQ® Technology Works with Amazon Echo and Google Home
LG ThinQ® is artificial intelligence (AI) technology that works with smart electronics and home appliances. It uses voice control through user hubs to help you manage your smart home. This technology comes into play when you use your Amazon Echo or Google Home with a compatible LG smart appliance or electronic. It gives you hands-free control over a wide range of tasks with your appliances or electronics. For example, you can tell your smart home hub to make more ice in order to prepare for having additional guests over, to preheat the oven for dinner or to check on appliance timing or temperature any time. It also notifies you when the washing or drying cycle are complete on your laundry appliances or even your dishwasher.
This technology works with Amazon Echo by asking Alexa to take care of the task. After you set up Alexa and ThinQ® to work together, you say voice commands related to the specific LG smart appliance. For example, an Alexa command could be “Alexa, set the air conditioner to 70 degrees” or “Alexa, change the channel to 72 on TV.”
ThinQ® works with Google Home in much the same way. After you set it up with the Google Assistant, you say certain Google Home commands. In this case, you might say “Ok, Google. Start making ice” or “Ok, Google. What temperature is the oven?”
ThinQ® works with virtual assistants through smart home devices like Amazon Echo or Google Home. Whichever smart home device you use or plan to add to your home, you can set it up with ThinQ® technology to voice control your LG electronics and appliances. This makes life easier and more convenient by allowing you to manage smart items hands-free from wherever you are in your home. You can seamlessly multi-task, so you can pre-heat the oven while changing the baby, adjust the oven temperature without leaving the couch or start a load of laundry while you’re busy putting away the groceries.
Sources:
https://www.amazon.com/all-new-amazon-echo-speaker-with-wifi-alexa-dark-charcoal/dp/B06XCM9LJ4
https://store.google.com/us/magazine/compare_nest_speakers_displays
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amazon_Echo
https://www.cnet.com/how-to/everything-you-want-to-know-about-google-home/
https://www.amazon.com/LG-Electronics-SmartThinQ-Basic/dp/B07BBJFDCC
https://assistant.google.com/services/a/uid/000000c2786c30f1?hl=en-US