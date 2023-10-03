Amazon and Google hubs are similar to each other in that each one connects you to the specific company’s digital assistant through a connection to the internet. You talk to the smart speaker, and the connected voice-activated virtual assistant will help you achieve your intent, whether that might be playing a certain song, controlling a smart appliance or providing information.

Smart speakers remain on standby for your prompts at all times. While there are various words that can get you a response, the process generally involves calling them by name like you’d call out a family member’s name to get a response from that person. So, you might say, “Alexa, look up…” or “Hey, Google, look up…”

With a smart home hub [“Hub”], you can carry out all sorts of actions around your home. These can vary by the Hub, but in general, actions you can take include: