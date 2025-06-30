Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
30" Smart Electric Cooktop with 5 burners

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

  • Enjoy free delivery on purchase of 2 or more major home appliances

30" Smart Electric Cooktop with 5 burners

30" Smart Electric Cooktop with 5 burners

CBEW3017BE
  • Front view
  • Top_LightOn
  • Front
  • Front_LightOn
  • Front_LightOn_Cookware
  • Left
  • Left Light on
  • Right
  • Right Light On
  • Right_LightOn_Cookware
Front view
Top_LightOn
Front
Front_LightOn
Front_LightOn_Cookware
Left
Left Light on
Right
Right Light On
Right_LightOn_Cookware

Key Features

  • ThinQ® Technology
  • SmoothTouch™
  • UltraHeat™ 3.2kW Element
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
More
Stay Connected

ThinQ® Technology

A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ® App

The ThinQ® app offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life. Manage and monitor your range remotely, send it cooking instructions with ThinQ® Recipe or scan-to-cook*, connect with Google or Alexa voice assistants, and access Smart Diagnosis, customer support, and much more.

*Participating products may vary. Refer to the ThinQ® app for details.

SmoothTouch™

Sleek, Stylish Controls

The intuitive SmoothTouch® glass controls deliver sleek style and easy operation, with just a touch of your finger. Plus, the smooth surface easily wipes clean for a design that is as practical as it is stylish.

UltraHeat™ 3.2kW Element

Flexible Elements for Quick Boils and True Simmers

With 3,200 watts of power, our UltraHeat™ element is powerful enough to rapidly boil water and flexible enough to turn down to a true simmer.  Plus, thanks to our 2-in-1, dual element design, you can conveniently adjust the size of the element to accommodate 6-inch and 9-inch cookware.

ENERGY STAR® Certified 

Save Money. Save Energy.

Products that earn the ENERGY STAR® label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CBEW3017BE

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

ACCESSORIES

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231347556

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Black

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop)

  • Cookware Heating Index

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Pause

    Yes

  • Simmer

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    No

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    Yes

  • Element/Burner Type(Dual)

    Center Rear, Right Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Front, Left Rear, Right Rear

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    9600

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)

    1400(6 5/8), 3200(9 15/16)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    1500(7 5/8)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1500(7 5/8)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

    1000(5 15/16), 2200(9 3/16)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6 7/16)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    28 1/2 x 5 7/8 x 19 5/8

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    33 7/8 x 5 3/8 x 24 1/4

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    30 11/16 x 4 1/8 x 21 1/16

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    36.02

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    41.73

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30 11/16

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    208/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    34.7

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    40.0

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    7200

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    9600

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    No

  • Works with

    LG ThinQ

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 