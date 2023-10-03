About Cookies on This Site

1.6 cu.ft. Over the Range Microwave Oven

Specs

Reviews

Support

1.6 cu.ft. Over the Range Microwave Oven

LMV1600SB

1.6 cu.ft. Over the Range Microwave Oven

All Spec

GENERAL

Capacity

1.6 cu.ft.

Colour

ST(Stainless), SW(White), SB(Black)

FEATURES

Output Power

1000W

Control Type

Keypad

Display

4 Digit LED

Interior Cavity

Square

COOKING

Power Levels

10

Auto Cook

Yes

Auto Cook Menu

Fresh Vegetable, Frozen Vegetable, Rice, Casserole

Auto Defrost

Yes

EZ_On

Yes

Soften / Melt

Yes

More Less

Yes

Auto Defrost Menu

Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread

Time Defrost

Yes

Soften Menu

Butter, Cream Cheese, Frozen Juice, Ice Cream

Melt Menu

Butter/Magarin, Cheese, Chocolate, Marshmallow

Auto Reheat

Yes

Auto Reheat Menu

Dinner Plate, Soup/Sauce, Casserole, Roll/Muffin

CONVENIENCE

Turntable Type

Round

Clock / Timer

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

Turntable Diameter

12.6"

LIGHTING

Cooktop Lighting

Incandescent (1)

SAFETY

Child Lock

Yes

VENTING

Filtration

Washable Grease Filter (Carbon Re-Circulation Filter Included)

Speed

2 Levels

Vent Grill Type

Hidden Vent

Vent Air Flow

180 CFM

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Exterior (WxHxD)

29 15/16" x 16 7/16" x 16 15/16"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

33 7/16" x 19 5/16" x 19 7/32"

Shipping Weight (lbs)

60.2 lbs. / 61.1 lbs. (ST)

Weight (lbs)

51.8 lbs. / 52.9 lbs. (ST)

ACCESSORIES

Recirculating Charcoal Filter

Included

Rack

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 5 Years Part on Magnetron

UPC CODE

LMV1600SB

772454060298

What people are saying