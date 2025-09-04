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1.7 cu ft. Over the Range Microwave Oven | 300 CFM Ventilation, Auto Cook Settings & EasyClean®, Stainless

1.7 cu ft. Over the Range Microwave Oven | 300 CFM Ventilation, Auto Cook Settings & EasyClean®, Stainless

MVEM1720Y
Front view of 1.7 cu ft. Over the Range Microwave Oven | 300 CFM Ventilation, Auto Cook Settings & EasyClean®, Stainless MVEM1720Y
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Front view of 1.7 cu ft. Over the Range Microwave Oven | 300 CFM Ventilation, Auto Cook Settings & EasyClean®, Stainless MVEM1720Y
mvem1720y
mvem1720y
mvem1720y
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Key Features

  • 1.7 cu ft capacity
  • Auto Cook Settings
  • 2-speed 300 CFM Vent
  • EasyClean® Interior
  • Modern design
More

Large Capacity

With 1.7 cu. ft. capacity., there's always plenty of room to heat up larger dishes.

Large Capacity

Large Capacity

Auto Cook Settings

Make cooking easier and decisions faster by selecting from a menu of pre-programmed, automatic cooking settings for tasty meals.

Auto Cook Settings

Auto Cook Settings

2-speed 300 CFM Vent

Powerful 2-speed vent with 300 CFM power to help remove smoke, steam, and odours—especially useful when there’s more space between your microwave and cooktop.

EasyClean® Interior

Spills? Splatters? Don’t sweat it. LG’s EasyClean® interior resists stains and buildup, so cleaning your microwave doesn’t have to be a chore. Simply wipe with a damp cloth—no chemicals, no scrubbing, no problem.

EasyClean(R) Interior

EasyClean(R) Interior

Sleek, Classic Design

Elevate your kitchen with a sleek over-the-range microwave that delivers on style and practicality with a convenient door handle that offers easy access.

Sleek, Classic Design

Sleek, Classic Design

Print

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174143353

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Installation Type

    Over the Range

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.7

  • Type

    Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Key Membrane

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Child Proof

    No

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    Yes

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    Yes

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    Yes

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)

    20 11/16 x 10 3/8 x 14 3/16

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 3/4 x 20 1/2 x 18 3/16

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 14/16 x 16 7/16 x 15 14/16

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    47

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    56.84

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Exterior Light Power (W)

    30

  • Cavity Light Type

    Incandescent

  • Exterior Light Type

    Incandescent

  • How to Cook

    Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1500

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.7

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    45.3

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1500

  • Turntable Size (inch)

    12.8

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    324

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 120V (A)

    13.0

  • Watt Rating at 120V (W)

    1500

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    No

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

VENT FEATURES

  • Exhaust Grease Filter (Ea)

    2

  • Filtration

    Charcoal Filter

  • Grease Filter Type

    Mesh

  • Vent Air Flow (CFM)

    300

  • Vent Grill Type

    Hidden

  • Vent Power Levels

    2

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