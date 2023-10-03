About Cookies on This Site

7.3 cu. ft. Electric True Double Oven Range with ProBakeConvection™ and EasyClean®

7.3 cu. ft. Electric True Double Oven Range with ProBakeConvection™ and EasyClean®

LDE5415ST

7.3 cu. ft. Electric True Double Oven Range with ProBakeConvection™ and EasyClean®

LED

ProBakeConvection™

HDMI

EasyClean®

Infrared Grill

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBakeConvection™ delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

Multiple guests? Multiple dishes? No problem

Simplify dinnertime with LG's 7.3 cu. ft. true double true oven offering the largest capacity available. Use the quick-heating upper oven for smaller meals on the go. For big events, you'll have the room you need to cook all your favorite dishes, at different temperatures, at the same time.
A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

LG EasyClean® brings you our fastest oven-cleaning feature yet. In just three steps your oven can sparkle, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean and 10 later, wipe away leftover grime. There's even a traditional self-clean cycle for an occasional deep clean.

A stylish take on convenience

Stop reaching over hot pans to adjust your cooktop burners. Sleek, angled controls put power and visibility at your fingertips while bringing an updated, stylish look to your kitchen.

LG's Fastest Boiling Cooktop Elements

Just when you thought it couldn't get any faster, it did. With 3200 watts, these dual cooktop elements are our most powerful available. Not only do they deliver LG's fastest boil, they let you match the element size to your cookware for the utmost in flexibility.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
7.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 47 5/16" (w/backguard) x 28 15/16" (w/ handle)
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

772454065446

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

StainlessSteel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

7.3

Type

Freestanding

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

VFD

Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

NFC Tag On

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

1 Gliding Rack, 2 Standard Rack

COOKING MODES

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Proof

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

StainlessSteel

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

31 31/32 x 51 x 30 17/32

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 7/8 x 47 5/16 x 28 15/16

Product Weight (lb.)

181

Shipping Weight (lb.)

215

