6.3 cu. ft. Electric Slide-in Range with ProBakeConvection™ and EasyClean®

LSE4611ST

LSE4611ST

6.3 cu. ft. Electric Slide-in Range with ProBakeConvection™ and EasyClean®

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBakeConvection™ delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.
large-capacity-63-oven-left_LSE4611ST_desl

A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your oven can be sparkling clean, without strong chemical fumes or high heat**. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean® and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime.
Handles Any Size Meal

Handles Any Size Meal

Bring on your oversize roasts, your 24-pound-plus turkeys, your cavalcade of side dishes. If you can dream it, this huge 6.3 cu. ft. capacity oven can match your menu stride for stride. With this large capacity oven, you can conquer large meals with room to spare.
fastes-boiling-element-right

LG's Fastest Boiling Cooktop Elements

With 3200 watts, these dual cooktop elements are LG's most powerful, bringing liquids to a boil faster than you ever thought possible. Now you can spend less time waiting and more time enjoying your meal.
Slide-in Design

A sleek, built-in look

With a depth that lines up with standard kitchen countertops, the LG electric slide-in range offers a streamlined custom appearance that enhances every kitchen décor and makes cooking a pleasure.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 7/8" x 28 15/16"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

HEATING

Electric

Yes

Gas

No

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

No

Slide-in

Yes

Freestanding

No

Wall Oven

No

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

6.3cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

No

ProBakeConvection™

Yes

ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

NFC

COLOUR

Colour

Stainless Steel

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3

Storage Drawer (without handle)

1.0 cu.ft.

OVEN FEATURES

Configuration

Slide-In Electric Range

Broil Element (Watt)

Sheath 4,200W / 6 Pass

Oven Cooking

ProBakeConvection™

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Favorites, Multi-Rack Convection Baking, Delay Back, Delay Clean, Proof, Warm, Pizza, Speed Roast

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

Convection Burner (Watts)

Sheath 2500W

Convection Conversion

Yes

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

No

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes (1 Light)

No. Rack Positions

7

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

COOKTOP

Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear

6" / 1200W

Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear

6" / 1200W

Element Size/Wattage - Left Front

9", 6"/3,200W, 1,400W

Element Size/Wattage - Right Front

9" / 2500W

Center (Warming Zone)

7" - 100W

Cooktop Finish

Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Front Tilt-Control Knobs

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Display

VFD

Language

English

Smart Function

NFC / Smart Buzzer

Clock

12 hr or 24 hr (option)

Temperature Unit of Measure

˚F or ˚C

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

1. High 2. Low 3. Mute

APPEARANCE

Available Colors

Stainless Steel

Handle/Knobs

Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

188

Product Weight (lbs)

164

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

28 15/16"

Overall Height (in) - including backguard

37 7/8”

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 21 5/16" x 19 3/4"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Storage Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

31 31/32” x 51” x 30 17/32”

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

40A

Amp Rating at 240V

40A

KW Rating at 208V

9.2kW

KW Rating at 240V

12.3kW

ACCESSORIES

Standard Rack

2

Spray Bottle

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

Cooktop Cream/Cleaner

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC CODES

LSE4611ST Stainless Steel

048232 336894

