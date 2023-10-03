About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu ft. Electric Slide-in Range with EasyClean®

6.3 cu ft. Electric Slide-in Range with EasyClean®

LSEL6332FC

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
6.3
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 1/4" x 29 7/32"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454075803

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Type

Slidein

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

Yes

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Proof

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

2 Standard Rack

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

32 1/2 x 44 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 7/32

Product Weight (lb.)

159.4

Shipping Weight (lb.)

181.9

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

