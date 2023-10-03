About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO 6.3 Gas Single Oven Slide-In-range with ProBakeConvection™

LG STUDIO 6.3 Gas Single Oven Slide-In-range with ProBakeConvection™

LSSG3019BD

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 1/10" x 28 15/16"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

Yes

LG Brand

No

HEATING

Electric

No

Gas

Yes

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

No

Slide-in

Yes

Freestanding

No

Wall Oven

No

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

6.3cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

ProBakeConvection™

Yes

ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

Wi-Fi

COLOUR

Colour

Black Stainless Steel

SUMMARY

LG Studio

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity

6.3

Warming Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)

0.8

OVEN FEATURES

Configuration

Single Oven

Broil Element (BTUh)

15,200/12,500

Convection (BTU/h) (LNG/LPG)

19,000/17,000

Convection Fan

Dual Speed (High/Low)

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection System/Mode/Cooking System

ProBakeConvection™

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Convection Bake (Single/Multi-Rack), Convection Roast, Pizza, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Proof, Warm

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes (3 hr./4 hr./5hr.)

Delay Clean

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes

No. of Racks

2 Heavy, 1 Gliding

No. of Rack Positions

7

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

COOKTOP FEATURES

Burner type

Sealed Gas Burner

No. of Burners

5 Total (1 Brass)

Fuel Type

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)/Liquid Propane Gas (LPG)

Left Rear

9,100/9,100 BTU

Right Rear

5,000/5,000 BTU

Left Front

12,000/10,000 BTU

Right Front

18,500/12,500 BTU

Center

10,000 BTU/10,000 BTU (Single Oval)

Left Rear

1,100 BTU

Right Rear

650 BTU

Grates

Continuous, Dishwasher Safe

No. of Grates

3

Knobs

Push & Turn

Hot Surface LED Indicator

No

DRAWER

Capacity

0.8 cu.ft.

Type

Warming

Levels

3

Time Control

Yes

CONTROL

Display

VFD (White/Red)

Language

English

Clock

12hr or 24hr (option)

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Temperature Unit of Measure

˚F or ˚C

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

1. High 2. Low 3. Mute

APPEARANCE

Available Colours

Black Stainless Steel

Handle/Knobs

Black Stainless Steel (Aluminum)

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant

Yes

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

238.1

Product Weight (lbs)

170.6

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including door

26 9/16”

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

28 15/16"

Overall Height (in)

37 1/10”

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 22" x 20"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Warming Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D)

22 1/4" x 4 1/2” x 16 1/2”

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

32 1/2” x 45 1/2” x 30 1/2”

POWER/RATINGS

Amp at 120V

8.66A

kW at 120V

1.039 kW

ACCESSORIES

Heavy Duty Rack

2

Drawer Rack

1

Gliding Rack

1

Spray Bottle

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

Scraper

Yes

Cooktop Sponge

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

2 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

772454069222

