About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Smart Combination Wall Oven with Convection and Air Fry

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Smart Combination Wall Oven with Convection and Air Fry

WCEP6423F

1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Smart Combination Wall Oven with Convection and Air Fry

Bring Premium Form and Function to your Kitchen

Combination Double Wall Oven

Get professional results with True Convection

Upgrade Convection for Even Cooking

LG's fan convection technology delivers the ideal temperature and hot air circulation needed for faster preheating and more even cooking on every rack.*

*As compared to LG's conventional ovens.

Air fry crispy favourites without the guilt

Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd

Cook many crispy dishes in one oven with LG’s built-in large-capacity air fryer. No pre-heating, no mess, no guilt! The Air Fry circulates hot air at high speeds for the perfect, even cook.

*Air fry tray included.

Keep your oven looking new, inside and out

A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes 

Got 10 minutes? In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your oven can be sparkling clean, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat*. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean® and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime.

Handle Real-Life in Style

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant  finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.

*Among major leading appliance brands as surveyed in June 2017. Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the full self-clean feature.

Stay Connected

With  theThinQ® app,  you check on dishes from the comfort of your couch by monitoring cooking mode and time remaining.You can even use voice commands since it works with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SideChef and Innit.

*Participating products vary. Refer to ThinQ® app for details.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Buy Directly

WCEP6423F

1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Smart Combination Wall Oven with Convection and Air Fry