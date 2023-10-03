About Cookies on This Site

Front Control Dishwasher with LoDecibel Operation and Dynamic Dry™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Front Control Dishwasher with LoDecibel Operation and Dynamic Dry™

LDFC2423W

Front Control Dishwasher with LoDecibel Operation and Dynamic Dry™

(2)
Front View

Direct Drive® Motor + 10 Year Warranty

 

Energy Star®

LDF-NightExtraDry_12-6-18-D1

Beautiful tables start with beautiful dishes

Dynamic Dry™ technology on all LG dishwashers delivers faster, more complete drying. So you get drier dishes for a more dynamic table.
Beautiful interior with rust-free peace of mind

Beautiful interior with rust-free peace of mind

The NeverRust™ Stainless steel interior tub helps improve drying performance and resists rust for years to come.
Make cleanup easy with this spacious dishwasher

Make cleanup easy with this spacious dishwasher

Fit all the plates, bowls, and stemware in with space for up to 15 place-settings of dishes.
Designed with Quiet in Mind

Designed with
Quiet in Mind

An advanced 3-stage filtration system traps food particles to reduce noise & increase efficiency.
Inverter-DirectDrive-Motor_11022018_D_V

Inverter Direct Drive®
Motor

LG's Inverter Direct Drive® Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.
Star_feature_desktop_new_LDT5665ST

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards. Among the most energy-efficient dishwashers in its class.
All Spec

GENERAL

Color

White

Manufacturer

LG

BASIC SPEC

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Display Type

LED

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Panel Type

Front Control

Total Place Settings

15

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

No

Gliding Type_Lower

No

Gliding Type_Upper

No

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

No

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12 1/2

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

11 1/4

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

4

Auto

Yes

Heavy

Yes

Intensive

No

Delicate

No

Refresh

No

Eco

No

Normal

Yes

Turbo

Yes

Download Cycle

No

Machine Clean

No

Express

No

Rinse

No

1 Hour

No

Number of Options

6

Dual Zone

No

Half Load

No

Energy Saver

No

Steam

No

High Temp.

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Cancel

Yes

DryBoost

No

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238

Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

2.9

APPERANCE

Child-Lock Indicator

Yes

Fingerprint Resistant

No

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Salt Refill Indicator

No

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

No

Status Indicators

Indicator(Time)

Temperature Display

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

No

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

KEY FEATURE

Aqua-Stop

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Dry

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

52

Number of Spray Arms

20

QuadWash™

No

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

No

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

No

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28.0 x 34.8 x 29.6

Packing Weight (lbs)

81

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

70

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Proactive Customer Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

NFC

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

No

Front View

LDFC2423W

Front Control Dishwasher with LoDecibel Operation and Dynamic Dry™