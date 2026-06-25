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LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless

LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless

LDNFC33LS
Front view of LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless LDNFC33LS
Front view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless with door open, model LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Rear view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Top view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Top view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Top view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Rear view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Front view of LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless LDNFC33LS
Front view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless with door open, model LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Rear view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Top view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Top view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Top view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Side view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI
Rear view of LG LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 48 dB, SteamAssist™, AutoVentDry™, 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator, Front Control, Stainless - LDNFC33LS.DSSEECI

Key Features

  • FlushFit™
  • AutoVent™ Dry
  • 3rd Rack
  • Smudge Resistant Finish
  • LoDecibel™ Operation
  • NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub
More

FlushFit™ 

Seamless Design for A Modern Upgrade

Flush appliance installation is among the hottest kitchen trends, but rest assured the sleek, integrated design of this LG dishwasher will remain timeless. LG fits your space while fitting an impressive 16 place settings in a single load. It's an instant kitchen upgrade. 

AutoVent™ Dry

'Porte sans dégagement

AutoVent™ Dry

The Finishing Touch for Drier Dishes

AutoVent™ Dry further adds to drying performance and energy efficiency by slightly opening the door at the end of the cycle to allow fresh air to circulate, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack.

AutoVent™ Dry

AutoVent™ Dry

3rd Rack

A Convenient Spot for Hard-to-Fit Items

From flatware to long-handled utensils to mini tart pans, items that may otherwise need to be washed by hand finally have their place in the dishwasher. The convenient 3rd rack holds utensils in a variety of shapes and sizes so you can save time and wash fewer loads.

'Porte sans dégagement

'Porte sans dégagement

Smudge Resistant Finish

Handle Real-Life in Style

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.

Smudge Resistant Finish

'Porte sans dégagement

LoDecibel™ Operation

Powerful Cleaning, Exceptionally Quiet

Using a combination of sound-reducing material and our Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor, you'll experience whisper-quiet cleaning. That means plates, glasses and more get sparkling clean without interrupting your life. 

LoDecibel™ Operation

LoDecibel™ Operation

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub

Stainless Interior for Lasting Peace of Mind

Unlike tubs made from plastic, the LG NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub is a durable surface. The stainless steel interior tub helps to improve drying performance* and resists rust for years to come.  

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub

*As compared to plastic dishwasher tubs.

16 Place-Setting Capacity

Reservations for 16

The spacious, stainless steel interior provides ample space for lots of dishes and stemware, in a variety of sizes. Fit up to 16 place-settings of dishes.

ThinQ®

Stay Connected

Think you have to check on the dishes? LG smart dishwashers come with LG ThinQ® technology built-in, so you can get smartphone notifications when a cycle is complete. That means added convenience to your clean-up routine, so you can stay "on task." You can even check on the cycle status with voice commands using the Google Assistant, so you don’t have to lift a finger.

ThinQ®

ThinQ®

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save Money. Save Energy.

Products that earn the ENERGY STARENERGY STAR® Certified label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications set by the U.S. EPA, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

ENERGY STAR® Certified

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

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