LG STUDIO Top Control Smart Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash Pro™, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™
*NFC Tag On Technology is only available with Android OS.
*Based on 2022 third-party testing comparing competitive consumer products.
*As compared to our standard QuadWash™.
*Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by model. Results based on test with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb. 2018.
**LG TrueSteam Dishwashers certified by NSF achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.
Qualifications
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
Yes
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
-
Upper Rack Dish Height Limit
-
7.1"
-
Lower Rack Dish Height Limit
-
12.5"
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
Cup Rack
-
Yes
-
Stemware Holder
-
Yes
-
Fold Down Tines
-
Fully on Upper & Fully (smart) on Lower
-
BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines
-
Yes
-
Rack Handle
-
Yes (Upper & Lower)
-
Glide Rail
-
Yes
-
Glide Wheel
-
Yes
-
Height Adjustable
-
Yes (Easy One Touch (3 Level))
-
Height-Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
-
Smart Diagnosis™ System
-
Yes
-
Control Panel Location
-
Top Control
-
Electronic Controls
-
Fully Integrated Control Panel
-
SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights
-
3
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
Yes (LED)
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
-
Tub Light
-
Yes
-
Handle
-
Bar Handle
-
All Available Colours
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam®
-
Yes
-
QuadWash Pro
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
40 dBA
-
Number of Wash Cycles
-
10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, 1-Hour, Download Cycle, Machine Wash, Rinse, Express)
-
Number of Options
-
8 (Flex Zone, Steam, High Temp, Dry Boost, Delay Start (Up to 12 Hours), Control Lock, Night Dry, Remote Start)
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
SenseClean™ Wash System
-
Yes
-
Vario Wash
-
Yes
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Yes (Dynamic Heat Dry)
-
End of Cycle Indicator
-
Yes (Beeper + END indication on display)
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
Tub Insulation (Damping Sheet, Sound Absorbing Material (felt), Base)
-
Yes
-
BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines
-
Yes
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment (Sump, Inner / Outer filter, Drain pump case, Drain hose)
-
Yes
-
Balanced Door
-
Yes
-
3-Stage Filtration System
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier
-
1
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
238 kWh/Year
-
Water Factor (WF)
-
2.9
-
Product Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
23 3/4" x 33 5/8" x 24 5/8"
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
42.1 kg
-
Depth with Door Closed with Handle (in)
-
26 13/16"
-
Depth with Door Open (in)
-
49 1/4"
-
Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
28 1/32" x 34 7/8" x 29 5/8"
-
Shipping Weight with Carton (kg)
-
48.8 kg
-
Labour/Parts (Internal/Functional Parts only)
-
2 Year
-
Main control board, Rack, Stainless Steel Door Liner, Tub
-
5 Years
-
Direct Drive® Motor
-
10 Years
-
UPC
-
195174060469
