About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Dishwasher with Fully Integrated Controls

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

Dishwasher with Fully Integrated Controls

LDF7920WW

Dishwasher with Fully Integrated Controls

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Total Place Settings

16

DesignARack System

Yes

Adjustable Upper Rack

One touch 2" Height

Maximum Height Upper Rack

Holds up to 12" dishes and stemware

Maximum Height Lower Rack

Holds up to 14" dishes, pots, pans

Folding Tines

2 Rows on Bottom Rack / Upper Rack

Removable Tines

2 Row on Bottom Rack

Stemware Holder

Yes in the cup rack

Cutlery Baskets

3 detachable baskets with covers

PERFORMANCE

No Wash Cycles

6

No Options

5

Sanitary Rinse w Water Heater

Hi temp - 161 F

Spray Intensity

Strong/Medium/Soft

Half Load Cleaning

Upper or Lower Rack

Delay Start

Up to 24 hours

Self Cleaning Auto Reverse

Yes

Multi Level Water Direction

Multi-level (5) direct feed, Top Nozzle (Down), Upper Nozzle (Up/Down), Lower Nozzle (Up/Down)

Food Disposer

Stainless Steel

Drying System

Hybrid Condensing

Filter

Stainless Steel Mesh Insert with Plastic

Overflow Detector

Yes

120 Inlet Water Capability

Yes

Direct Drive Motor Slim Direct Motor

Yes

Lodecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

Tub Insulation

Damping Sheet, Felt

Door Insulation

Damping Sheet

Nylon Coated Racks and Tines

Yes

Balanced Door

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

RinseAid Refill Indicator

Yes

SenseClean Turbidity System

Yes

Spray Arms

3 (top, middle, bottom)

Detergent and Rinse Aid Dispenser

Yes

End Of Cycle Indicator

Yes

STYLE AND DESIGN

Color

White

Handle

White

Integrated Electronic Controls

Fully Integrated, Hidden on the top of door

Time Remaining Indicator

LED Indicator in the Top Display

Tub Material

Stainless Steel

POWER USE

Energy Star

Yes

Decibel Rating

48 dB

Energy Consumption (kWh/ per year)

290 kWh/ per year

POWER SOURCE

Ratings Requirements Type

120V, 60 Hz, 15 Amps

Circuit Breaker Size

15 Amps

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Dimensions WxHxD

23 3/4" x 33 5/8" x 24 5/8"

Clearances WxHxD

24" x 34" x 25"

Weight

115 lbs

WARRANTY

Warranty

2 years parts and 1 year labour, 5 years parts on the control board and rack, 5 years parts on the liner and tub.

What people are saying