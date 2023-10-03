About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash® and TrueSteam®

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash® and TrueSteam®

LDT7808BD

Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash® and TrueSteam®

(2)

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
15 Total Place Settings
Dimensions (WxHxD)
23.75" x 33.6" x 24.6"
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

CONTROL

Top Control

Yes

Front Control

No

HANDLE

Bar Handle

Yes

Pocket Handle

No

DISHWASHERS FEATURE

TrueSteam®

Yes

3rd Rack

Yes

Tub Light

Yes

ThinQ®

WiFi

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

SOUND LEVEL

Sound Level (dB)

42

CAPACITY

Total Place Settings

15

Upper Rack Dish Height Limit

7.1"

Lower Rack Dish Height Limit

12.5"

RACKS AND BASKETS

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

Cup Rack

Yes

Stemware Holders

Yes

Fold Down Tines

Yes (Full Fold on Upper & Lower)

BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines

Yes

Glide Rail

Yes ( Upper Rack )

Ball Bearing

Yes (Lower Rack)

Height Adjustable Upper Rack

Yes

Height-Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes

STYLE AND DESIGN

Control Panel Location

Top Control

Electronic Controls

Fully Integrated Control Panel

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

3

Time Remaining Indicator

Yes (LED)

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

Tub Light

Yes

Handle

Bar Handle

Available Colors

Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel

Fingerprint Resistant

LDT7808BD

FEATURES

TrueSteam®

Yes

QuadWash®

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

42 dB

Number of Wash Cycles

10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)

Number of Options

9 (Dual Zone, Half Load, Energy Saver, Steam, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry)

No. of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

SenseClean™ Wash System

Yes

Vario Wash

Yes

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

Hybrid Condensing Drying System

Yes

End of Cycle Indicator

Yes (Beeper + END indication on display)

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Leak Protection

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

Tub Insulation (Damping Sheet, Sound Absorbing Material (felt), Base)

Yes

Anti-Bacterial Treatment (Sump, Inner / Outer filter, Drain pump case, Drain hose)

Yes

Balanced Door

Yes

3-Stage Filtration System

Yes

THINQ®

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

Voice Activation

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

POWER RATINGS

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEE Tier

1

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

258 kWh

Water Factor (WF)

2.8

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Product Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

23.75" x 33.6" x 24.6"

Product Weight (lbs)

92.2 lbs

Depth with Door Closed with Handle (in)

26 7/8"

Depth with Door Open (in)

50.5"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

28" x 34.7" x 29.6"

Shipping Weight with Carton (lbs)

104.3 lbs

LIMITED WARRANTY

Labour/Parts (Internal/Functional Parts only)

1 Year

Main control board, Rack, Stainless Steel Door Liner, Tub

2 Years

Direct Drive® Motor

10 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

048231339919

What people are saying