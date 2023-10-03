About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO Top Control Smart Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and TrueSteam®

LG STUDIO Top Control Smart Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and TrueSteam®

LSDTS9882S

LG STUDIO Top Control Smart Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and TrueSteam®

(1)
Front view
All Spec

SUMMARY

LG STUDIO

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Place Settings

15

Upper Rack Dish Height Limit

7.1"

Lower Rack Dish Height Limit

12.5"

RACKS AND BASKETS

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

Cup Rack

Yes

Stemware Holder

Yes

Fold Down Tines

Yes (Full Fold on Upper & Full Fold on Lower)

BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines

Yes

Rack Handle

Yes (Upper) Yes (Lower)

Glide Rail

Yes

Wheel Bearing

Yes

Height Adjustable Upper Rack

Yes

Height-Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes

SMARTTHINQ® SMART FEATURES

Wi-Fi Enabled

Yes

Voice Activation

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Smart Diagnosis™ System

Yes

STYLE AND DESIGN

Control Panel Location

Top Control

Electronic Controls

Fully Integrated Control Panel

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

3

Time Remaining Indicator

Yes (LED)

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

Tub Light

Yes

Handle

Bar Handle

All Available Colours

Stainless Steel

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

FEATURES

TrueSteam®

Yes

QuadWash®

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

40 dBA

Number of Wash Cycles

10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)

Number of Options

9 (Dual Zone, Half Load, Energy Saver, Steam, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry)

Number of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

SenseClean™ Wash System

Yes

Vario Wash

Yes

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

Hybrid Condensing Drying System

Yes

End of Cycle Indicator

Yes (Beeper + END indication on display)

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

Tub Insulation (Damping Sheet, Sound Absorbing Material (felt), Base)

Yes

BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines

Yes

Anti-Bacterial Treatment (Sump, Inner / Outer filter, Drain pump case, Drain hose)

Yes

Balanced Door

Yes

3-Stage Filtration System

Yes

Auto Replenish Service & Amazon Smart Reorder

Yes

Google, Amazon Alexa Connectability

Yes

POWER RATINGS

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEE Tier

1

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

269kWh/Year

Water Factor (WF)

2.9

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Product Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

23 3/4" x 33 5/8" x 24 5/8"

Product Weight (lbs)

94.4 lbs

Depth with Door Closed with Handle (in)

27 3/16"

Depth with Door Open (in)

50.5"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

28 1/32" x 34 7/8" x 29 5/8"

Shipping Weight with Carton (lbs)

105.8 lbs

LIMITED WARRANTY

Labour/Parts (Internal/Functional Parts only)

2 Years

Main control board, Rack, Stainless Steel Door Liner, Tub

2 Years

Direct Drive® Motor

10 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

195174015407

