Smudge Resistant Top Control Dishwasher with TrueSteam®, QuadWash® and 3rd Rack

LDP6810SS

LDP6810SS

Smudge Resistant Top Control Dishwasher with TrueSteam®, QuadWash® and 3rd Rack

LDP6810SS-front view
Virtually no spots!

100ºC TrueSteam jets sanitize, clean and dry from every angle

100°C TrueSteam® sanitizes from every angle. With four TrueSteam® jets located on the door and active steam jets located at top and bottom of the dishwasher, the power of steam penetrates food residue, sanitizes, and minimizes water spots during drying by up to 60%*.
Turbo and Express Cycles

Turbo and Express Cycles

Turbo Cycle will clean heavily soiled dishes in an hour using slightly more energy and water.*
Express Cycle will quickly clean lightly soiled dishes in 33 minutes.*
More options for better drying

More options for better drying

Extra Dry: This option adds extra drying time to the cycle and raises the heated rinse temperature.
Night Dry: Dishes left in the dishwasher overnight after the cycle ends can result in steam inside the tub condensing on dishes, leaving them wet. Night Dry runs the ventilation fan periodically to help vent steam from the tub.
Put Enhanced Cleaning in Motion

Put Enhanced Cleaning in Motion

Achieve maximum cleaning throughout the entire cycle with LG QuadWash® . With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash® also includes Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while spinning. The high pressure jets power-clean dishes from multiple angles.

Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor

Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.
Easy Loading

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

The newly-enhanced EasyRack™ Plus system provides outstanding flexibility and convenience, adjusting to just about any load of dishes to help ensure optimal cleaning performance. Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes can serve up.
Think you have to check on the dishes? Think

Think you have to check on the dishes? Think

LG smart dishwashers come with ThinQ® technology built-in, so you can get smartphone notifications when a cycle is complete. That means less waiting and more time to yourself. You can even check on the cycle status with voice commands using the Google Assistant, so you don't have to lift a finger.
Dual Zone Wash

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes, while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash. This option allows you to vary the spray intensity in the upper and lower racks.
Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

LG Stainless Steel Series brings an undeniable lustre to kitchen spaces. It elevates the traditional stainless steel look with a satin-smooth, warm and sophisticated smudge resistant finish* that easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth. So the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste.
Environmentally Friendly

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards. Among the most energy-efficient dishwashers in its class.
Four Reasons to Buy an LG Dishwasher

Four Reasons to Buy an LG Dishwasher

Height adjustable 3rd Rack

The Height adjustable 3rd rack gives you more space for hard-to-fit-items.

Smooth Operator

Even your heaviest dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's Glide Rail.

Alt text

*Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by models. Results based on testing with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb 2018.

Alt text

*This cycle does not have drying. Select the Extra Dry and Night Dry option or another cycle for better drying.
Alt text

*NFC Tag On Technology is only available with Android OS.
Alt text

*1 year (parts & labour), 5 years for main PCB, rack, SS door liner, tub (parts only), 10 years for Direct Drive motor (part only). See manual for details.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
15 Total Place Settings
Dimensions (WxHxD)
23 3/4" x 33 3/5" x 24 3/5"
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

Control Panel(Material)

ABS / Mirror Coat

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Panel Type

Top Control

Total Place Settings

15

GENERAL

Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Manufacturer

LG

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type_Lower

Gliding Rail

Gliding Type_Upper

Wheel

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12.5

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

7.1

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)

Auto

Yes

Heavy

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Refresh

Yes

Normal

Yes

Turbo

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Machine Clean

Yes

Express

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Number of Options

9 (Dual Zone, Half Load, Energy Saver, Steam, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry)

Dual Zone

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Steam

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Delay Start

Up to 12 hours

Control Lock

Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

258

Water Use (Gallons/Cycle)

2.9

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

Packing Weight (lbs)

99.4

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

87.3

APPEARANCE

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Status Indicators

3 Indicator Lights

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

KEY FEATURE

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Dry™

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

44

Number of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

QuadWash™

QuadWash™

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Vario Washing System

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

What people are saying