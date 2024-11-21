We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STUDIO Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™
Essence White
A Look as Bold as You Are
LG STUDIO’s exclusive Essence White finish brings a sophisticated and timeless look to your home. With its versatility and ability to pair with any aesthetic, the possibilities it brings to your space are truly endless.
1-Hour Wash & Dry
LG's exclusive QuadWash® Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies combine to deliver the industry's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle* for sparkling, table-ready dishes in less time. So you can spend more time on what matters.
Dynamic Heat Dry™
Our Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying*, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack.
*as compared to LG dishwashers without Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology.
100ºC TrueSteam® jets - no need to pre-wash.
100ºC TrueSteam jets wash, dry and sanitize dishes. With four 100ºC TrueSteam(R) jets located on the door and active steam jets located at top and bottom of the dishwasher, the power of steam penetrates food residue, sanitizes, and minimizes water spots during drying by up to 60%*.
QuadWash® Pro
Tackle post-dinner cleanup like a pro with the enhanced cleaning power of QuadWash® Pro. High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power*, spray dishes from multiple angles, while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue and provide exceptional cleaning performance.
