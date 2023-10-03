About Cookies on This Site

Deals that sound

WashCombo™ All-in-one

The LG WashCombo™ All-in-One is a mega capacity

combination laundry solution that washes and dries

laundry in under 2 hours* without the need of load

transfer. The future of laundry has arrived.

 

*Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. load (October 2023)

WashCombo™ All-in-one SHOP NOW

GET IT DONE IN ONE

power

Go big to save time and get more done

With 5.0 cubic feet of capacity, the WashCombo™ is the largest in its class, able to accommodate a king size comforter.

Outstanding performance meets peak efficiency

With the WashCombo™, you’ll save energy and get more done without compromise.

 

Advanced washing and drying

Built-in fabric sensors powered with AI select optimal wash motions and settings, so you’re never left guessing.

 

Inverter HeatPump™

The WashCombo™ uses an Inverter HeatPump™ to save energy by working on a closed loop system to reuse circulated air once moisture is removed. Because heat pump dryers effectively recycle the air they create, there is no need for traditional ventilation making for easy installation.

2

THINQ

Innovation for everyday living

Discover ThinQ Care™* within the ThinQ® app—proactive smart alerts to keep your appliances running smoothly. Get notifications about usage, maintenance, plus early diagnosis right on your smartphone.

 

 

*Available on select LG smart appliances

 

 

Make any space your laundry room

Set up a stylish laundry station anywhere you have a water line.

All-new ventless standalone dryer

Introducing our most energy efficient dryer, that easily installs just about anywhere in your space.

 

NOTIFY ME

WashTower™ featuring ventless drying

Meet our WashTower™ with a ventless dryer, featuring everything you love about our iconic, single control panel design.

 

NOTIFY ME

