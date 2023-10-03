Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

Game Libraries

A great game line-up at launch can sometimes make or break a system. The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S went with very different approaches for their games this time around.

At launch, the PS5 had a few exciting exclusives available from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, to the remake of Demon’s Souls, which features native 4k resolution at 30 fps.

The Xbox Series X/S had Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla ahead of the PS5 release and a huge library of games available to play with its Xbox Game Pass. There seemed to be an emphasis on making a wide variety of games available as Microsoft highlighted the backwards compatibility of the console, which even extends to some Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. The PlayStation 5 also offers backwards compatibility, but only for PS4 games.

The new Halo installment was a big title that the Xbox was counting on, but its release was delayed because of the pandemic. With that in mind, the console didn’t have any exciting exclusives available at launch.

At least gamers have exciting new titles to look forward to in the future as both systems have new releases scheduled this year to beef up their libraries.

For the PS5, the much-anticipated sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn – Horizon: Forbidden West is set for release this year along with God of War: Ragnarok. While no release date for Final Fantasy XVI has been announced yet, Sony anticipates a big update on the game later in the year. For the Xbox Series X/S, the newest installment in the Halo series – Halo: Infinite is slated for 2021 as is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The exciting Fable reboot is also in development with no release date as of yet.