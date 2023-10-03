Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

One of the biggest draws of games are the constantly improving graphics. With monitors and PCs being able to handle high-quality 4K graphics, game developers are stepping their games up as well. New games, such as Battlefield 2042, are featuring technologies like ray tracing (a method of graphics rendering that simulates the physical behavior of light). A new edition of the gaming engine Unreal just came out with Unreal Engine 5 in 2020. Gaming development cycles can take years which means companies are just beginning to explore its capabilities. Gamers will need to ensure their battlestations can handle the intense graphical demands of this new generation of games.

That’s a wrap for 2021 in gaming. There are still developments to be seen, especially with the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED, the full line-up of games for the PS5 coming out, and the rise of VR gaming with critically acclaimed titles like Half-Life: Alyx. 2022 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years in gaming yet.