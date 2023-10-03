Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

If you decide to go the path of overclocking your equipment, it’s very important to have a good cooling system. Overclocking will generate a lot of heat and having a good cooling system can prevent unfortunate overheating accidents. This includes good airflow management in your PC case itself.

Another hack is to tune the fans on your CPU and GPU to full blast to increase the cooling effect. Most GPU programs and monitoring tools native to the GPU will have an option to adjust the degree of “cooling.”