Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

The first site that probably comes to mind when talking about gaming livestreams is Twitch.tv. The site emerged in 2011 as a competitor to YouTube who had only just started its livestreaming content. Initially, it was a division of Justin.tv, but it became so popular Justin.tv rebranded to Twitch in 2014. It was also acquired by Amazon in the same year. In the beginning, the difference between Twitch and YouTube was that the platform was entirely dedicated to streaming games alone. Eventually Twitch grew to allow non-gaming streams on its platform, including streaming live events, but it’s still mostly thought of for its gaming. While other sites allow for archives of content after the streams, archives on Twitch are made unavailable after 14 days for affiliates and 60 days for partners. The platform boasts an average of 140 million users and roughly 9 million active streamers monthly.

Founding: 2011 (As a division of Justin.tv), 2014 (As the primary platform, also acquired by Amazon)

Popular streamers: Ninja (17 million followers), xQc (highest hours watched monthly), Ludwig (most subbed streamer), TommyInnit (highest average viewer count at 174 thousand)

Most viewed games: League of Legends (35 billion all-time viewers), Fortnite (20 billion viewers), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (16 billion viewers)

Demographic: Users on the site tend to skew on the younger side with 41% of its users in the 16-24 demographic. The audience is also mostly male with 65% of viewers identifying as male. This is an improvement from the figures from 2017, however, where 81.5% users identified as male. The USA also accounts for almost 30% of the traffic on the site, with only 4.25% of viewers hailing from Canada.

Monetization: Twitch allows streamers who qualify for its Affiliate or Partner program to monetize their content. Viewers can support streamers using bits, which are a site currency that roughly translate to 1 bit = 0.01 USD, or through subscriptions to the streamer’s channel which come in three tiers of support levels. Becoming affiliated or partnered also means earning money from ads. The math works out to $0.25 - $1.50 per 1000 views. Twitch takes 29% from bits and 50% from subscriptions (less for partners).