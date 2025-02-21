Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10,000 BTU SACC Portable Air Conditioner

LP1025WSSM

10,000 BTU SACC Portable Air Conditioner

  • Front view of the LG 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
  • Right oblique view of the LG Portable Air Conditioner
  • Top view of the LG Portable Air Conditioner
  • Left side view of LG Portable Air Conditione
  • Right side view of LG Portable Air Conditione
  • Right side view of the LG Portable Air Conditioner with accessories installed
  • Left side back view of the LG Portable Air Conditioner with accessories installed
  • back view of LG Portable Air Conditione
  • LG Portable Air Conditioner remote control
Front view of the LG 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Right oblique view of the LG Portable Air Conditioner
Top view of the LG Portable Air Conditioner
Left side view of LG Portable Air Conditione
Right side view of LG Portable Air Conditione
Right side view of the LG Portable Air Conditioner with accessories installed
Left side back view of the LG Portable Air Conditioner with accessories installed
back view of LG Portable Air Conditione
LG Portable Air Conditioner remote control

Key Features

  • Maximum cooling
  • Quiet Operation
  • 3-in-1 Operation

LG portable air conditioner cooling a living room with a sofa and plant, showcasing powerful and advanced cooling.

Get your cool

Experience powerful cooling, stay comfortable whether it's hot with our advanced technology.

Quiet operation

Operating at sound levels as low as 53dB (in low mode), it eliminates unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

LG portable air conditioner operating at 53dB, quieter than a car, shown next to a mother and child sleeping peacefully.

3-in-1 Operation

3 modes to suit your lifestyle

Cool mode delivers cooling and dehumidifying for hot days. The fan mode circulates air for a pleasant indoor environment, while dry mode ensures a comfortable atmosphere on damp, rainy days.

Illustration of 3-in-1 cool, fan, and dry modes on an LG portable air conditioner with ice, wind, and water visuals.

Maximum usability

Operate with LED display and simple selection control panel, up/down temperature adjustments, and fan speed selection, using the full-featured remote without leaving your bed, workspace, or couch.

Close-up of an LG portable air conditioner control panel with an LED display and remote control for convenient operation.

24-hour On/Off timer

Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, so that your air conditioner turns off when you plan it to.

Auto restart

When power failure occurs, your unit will resume its previous operation minutes after the power is restored.

Auto evaporating system

After using the air conditioner, the drying function automatically operates for 10 minutes when the power is turned off.

*The product images above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

FAQ

Q.

What energy efficiency features should I look for in a portable air conditioner?

A.

Energy efficiency is a key consideration when purchasing a portable air conditioner. LG portable units are equipped with high EER (Energy Efficiency Ratio) ratings, ensuring lower energy consumption and reduced utility bills. Features like timer, sleep mode and energy saving mode allow you to manage cooling based on your schedule and preferences.

 

*There may be differences in functionality depending on the product and region, so please check the product specifications before purchasing.

Q.

How easy is it to install a portable air conditioner?

A.

Installing a portable air conditioner is simple and hassle-free, especially with LG’s user-centric design. LG portable air conditioners come with comprehensive installation kits, including window adapters, exhaust hoses, and clear instructions. The setup typically involves connecting the exhaust hose to a window using the included adapter, securing it in place, and positioning the unit within the room.

 

*There may be differences in the components provided in the installation kit depending on the product and region, so please check the product specifications before purchasing.

* For the safety of the user and proper installation of the product, please ensure that all necessary equipment and procedures are verified before installation. For detailed information, refer to the installation manual included with the product, and adhere to the installation standards and precautions.

Q.

What smart features do LG portable air conditioners offer?

A.

LG portable air conditioners feature smart technologies such as LG ThinQ(Wi-Fi connectivity required), voice control compatibility with virtual assistants, and mobile app integration. These features allow you to control your air conditioner remotely, schedule cooling cycles, and monitor energy usage from your smartphone.

 

*This function is available only for products with Wi-Fi connectivity required. There may be differences in functionality depending on the product and region, so please check the product specifications before purchasing.

