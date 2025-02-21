Installing a portable air conditioner is simple and hassle-free, especially with LG’s user-centric design. LG portable air conditioners come with comprehensive installation kits, including window adapters, exhaust hoses, and clear instructions. The setup typically involves connecting the exhaust hose to a window using the included adapter, securing it in place, and positioning the unit within the room.

*There may be differences in the components provided in the installation kit depending on the product and region, so please check the product specifications before purchasing.

* For the safety of the user and proper installation of the product, please ensure that all necessary equipment and procedures are verified before installation. For detailed information, refer to the installation manual included with the product, and adhere to the installation standards and precautions.