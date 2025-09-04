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Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 7k Btu
Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 7k Btu
Key Features
- Advanced comfort control with four-way auto swing, jet cool/jet heat, sleep mode, and chaos wind for optimized airflow
- Wi-fi enabled LG ThinQ® control app
- Comes with leak detection sensor
- 3M Micro dust filter
- Eco-Friendly Design: Utilizes R32 refrigerant for lower global warming potential
- Ultra quiet operation (down to 26 dB)
All Spec
GENERAL
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
2100
Heating Capacity Max(W)
2400
CONNECTING CABLE
Power and Communication cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (mm² × cores)
14AWG x 3 / 18AWG x 2
DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
21.5(27/32) / 16.0(5/8)
EXTERIOR
Color
Munsell 7.5BG 10/2
RAL (Classic)
RAL9016
HEAT EXCHANGER
Rows x Columns x FPI
2 x 23 x 22
Fin Type
Slit(Half)
Material (Tube/Fin)
CU/AL
No.
1
Tube Diameter/Thickness
5, 0.25
INDOOR FAN
Type
Cross Flow Fan
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (ft³/min)
-/254/204/148
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
Output (No.)
1
Output (W)
30
Type
BLDC
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)
Measurement Standard (Power Level)
ISO 3741
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)
Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)
ISO 3745
PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET
Connection Type(Gas)
Flare
Connection Type(Liquid)
Flare
Gas(Indoor Unit) (mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
Liquid(Indoor Unit) (mm(inch))
Φ6.35 (1/4)
POWER SUPPLY
Case 1
208/230 V ~, 1 Ph, 60 Hz
PROTECTION DEVICE
Fuse
T3.15A / 250V
Overload Protector for Fan Motor
Thermal Protector for Fan Motor
REFRIGERANT
Type
R32
RUNNING CURRENT
Maximum Running Current (A)
0.4
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/35/31/26
WEIGHT
Net (kg)
8.95
Shipping (kg)
10.3
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