We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare Dehumidifier
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Dehumid. (Pts/Day)
-
70
-
dBA Level (Front)
-
46 / 49
-
dBA Level (Back)
-
49 / 52
-
Refrigerant
-
R 410
-
LED Display (Set Humidity)
-
Yes
-
Touch Pad Button
-
Yes
-
Energy Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Automatic Humidistat Control
-
Yes
-
Fan Speed Selection Switch
-
Touch Pad Button
-
Fan Speed
-
2
-
CMM (L/H)
-
4.0 / 5.0
-
CFM (L/H)
-
141.3 / 176.6
-
Fan Type
-
Turbo
-
Bucket Loading Direction
-
Side
-
Bucket Type
-
Removable
-
Bucket Full Indicator
-
Yes
-
Bucket Pints
-
13.3
-
Automatic Shut-Off System
-
Yes
-
Automatic Defrost Control
-
Yes
-
Low Temperature Operation
-
41
-
External Drain Connector
-
Yes
-
Washable Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Available Colors
-
Black
-
Easy-Roll Casters
-
Yes
-
Air Filter
-
Washable
-
Voltage/60Hz
-
115
-
Watts
-
690
-
Rated Amps
-
6.3
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
16.8" x 26.2" x 12.6"
-
Shipping (WxHxD)
-
19.0" x 28.8" x 14.3"
-
Net Weight
-
48.5 lbs.
-
Shipping Weight
-
52.9 lbs.
-
Warranty
-
1 Year
-
UD701KOG2
-
048231 381314
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)