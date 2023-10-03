About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 16” | Ultra-lightweight | 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

16Z90S-G.AA78A9

Front view
LG gram 16.

Delightfully light

LG gram 16-light and slim.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

LG gram-light-thin-performance.

Lightness, thinness, greatness

IPS Premium display.

IPS Premium display

DCI-P3 99% wide colour gamut.

DCI-P3 99% See the full spectrum of colours

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo certified.

Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

LG gram Link- Get all connected

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

Stay light, swift moves

Take on the world with LG gram, combining sleek portability with powerful performance no matter where your journey takes you.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The light life

Only 1,199g and pencil-thin at 15.7mm, your LG gram, slips into your life—and your bag. Up your work game with style and lightness.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product.

strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

Military grade

Slim, but strong

You’ll be surprised how our gram thrives under pressure. Its tough endurance is proven by rigorous military standard tests. Designed with finesse, to endure.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs November 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

IPS display

Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.

LG gram enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

16:10 High resolution

IPS premium display

Get captivated by rich, vivid colours in the high-resolution WQXGA (2560x1600) display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

16:10 High resolution premium display.

16”

Large screen

2560x1600

High resolution

16:10

Aspect ratio

DCI-P3 99%

Wide colour gamut

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

Bright light, low glare

See each detail with crystal clarity through the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).

True multitasking freedom

Intel® Evo™ Edition

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Experience power for work productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, the LG gram enables seamless multitasking and meets your multiple intensive demands.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

LPDDR5x

Max 32GB RAM

NVMe (Gen4)

Up to 1TB SSD

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

Windows 11

Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.

Stay cool

Work and play with passion. Our powerful cooling system will help prevent overheating.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

gram link-AI-powered photo organization.

AI-powered photo organization

You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.

With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.

Expand your world

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse your sense

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Stay unplugged

Unleashed mobility. The 77Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play, no strings attached.

high-capacity battery.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Your shade, your style

Define your look. Choose from black, white, and charcoal gray. Make your gram a reflection of you.

colour option-Black, White, and Charcoal Gray.

*Supported colour options may differ by country.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. So many ports make a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.

multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™ 4.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

Size (Inch)

16

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

Memory

16GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)

SSD

M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 ( Gen4)
- NVMe : 1TB

weight(kg)

1.12

Resolution

WQXGA 2560x1600

Graphic

Intel® Arc™ graphics

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

Operating System

Windows 11 Advanced

Dimension(inch)

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

DESIGN

Color

Obsidian Black

DISPLAY

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch (60Hz)

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Resolution

WQXGA 2560x1600

Size (cm)

40.6

Size (Inch)

16

SYSTEM

Graphic

Intel® Arc™ graphics

Memory

16GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)

Operating System

Windows 11 Advanced

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

STORAGE

MMC Slot

Micro SD

SSD

M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 ( Gen4)
- NVMe : 1TB

CONNECTIVITY

BT

BT 5.3

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

BATTERY

Battery

77 Wh Li-Ion

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
Smart Amp (Max 5W)

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(inch)

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"

Dimension(mm)

355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4

Shipping Dimension(mm)

475 x 290 x 60

Shipping weight(kg)

2.2

Shipping weight(lb)

4.9

weight(kg)

1.12

weight(lb)

2.64

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

Yes

Intel® Unision

Yes

LG Display Extension

Yes

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

LG PC Manuals

Yes

LG Security Guard

Yes

LG Update & Recovery

Yes

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

Yes

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

Yes

PCmover Professional

Yes

ACCESSORY

Accessory

- 65W (New, Small size) 2pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for US/CA/JP/TW)

