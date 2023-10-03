We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 17” 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform
It's Time to Hustle the Right Way!
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Free Upgrade to Windows 111 when available (see below).
1Device comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade or may be preloaded with Windows 11. Upgrade timing may vary by device. Features and app availability may vary by region. Certain features require specific hardware (see aka.ms/windows11-spec).
17" Screen & 1,350g
Lightweight with Uncompromising 17" Screen
17-inch LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.
gram offering 17 inch Screen and 1,350g
16:10 IPS Display with DCI-P3 99%
Professional Display
WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut*
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard
Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.
Expanded Keycaps
The widened touchpad compared to the previous LG gram helps you to control comfortably even without using a mouse
Intel® Evo™ Platform
11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Transfer, Charge and Display at Once
Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once.
*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
**Power delivery up to 15W from LG gram to the connected device.
**If not using the charger in the package, the external device that outputs at least 10W is required to charge LG gram.
*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Improved Usability
Easy and Smart Convenience
All-In-One Power button
Power and Security at Your Fingertips
In & Out Charging
Universal Charging Standard
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs October to December 2021. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
All Spec
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home (64bit)
-
Back-lit Keyboard
-
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
Yes
-
Fingerprint ID
-
Yes
-
Webcam Resolution
-
HD Webcam
-
MIL-STD 810G
-
Yes
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
-
Yes
-
Alexa Built-in
-
Yes
-
Evo Certification
-
Yes
-
Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)
-
i7-1195G7 (2.9 GHz, Turbo up to 5.0 GHz), L3 Cache 12MB
-
System Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz
-16GB (On Board)
-
Type
-
M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive)
-
Interface
-
NVMe™
-
Capacity
-
512GB (512GB x 1)
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi 6 , 2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100Mbit
(USB-C Port with R45 gender)
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.1
-
Screen Size
-
17.0"
-
Display Type
-
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560*1600)
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Graphics
-
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
-
Speakers
-
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
HDMI (Standard)
-
Yes
-
USB-C
-
Yes (2)
- USB 4.0 Gen 3x2
-
USB-A
-
Yes (2) - USB 3.2 Gen 2x1
-
UFS/Micro-SD
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
RJ45 Ethernet
-
Yes (USB-C port with RJ45 gender)
-
DC-In
-
Yes (via USB-C)
-
Battery
-
80Wh
-
Battery Cell Type
-
2 cell lithium ion
-
Battery Weight (in grams)
-
282g
-
Lithium Battery Energy Content (in Watt Hours)
-
80Wh
-
Lithium Battery Voltage
-
7.74V
-
Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)
-
15 hours
-
Material
-
Magnesium Alloy
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70 inches
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
19.4 x 12.09 x 2.36 inches
-
Weight
-
2.98 lbs (1,350g)
-
Shipping Weight
-
5.07 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
