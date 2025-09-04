7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Sensor Dry®

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity dryer is among the largest front load ventless heat pump unit in its class* and can easily handle the laundry needs of a family of five. How big is 7.4 cu. ft.? Big enough to fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load for big time savings every week.