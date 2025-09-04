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7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Sensor Dry®

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Sensor Dry®

DLE3420W
Front view of 7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Sensor Dry® DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
Front view of 7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Sensor Dry® DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W
DLE3420W

Key Features

  • 7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity
  • AI Sensor Dry®
  • FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator
  • LG ThinQ® Smart Technology
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
More

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity

Spend Less Time on Laundry with More Room for Clothes

Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity dryer is among the largest front load ventless heat pump unit in its class* and can easily handle the laundry needs of a family of five. How big is 7.4 cu. ft.? Big enough to fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load for big time savings every week.

 

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity

*Based on manufacturers' published specs of front load ventless heat pump dryer with a width of 27 inches or less (January 2024)

AI Sensor Dry®

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right drying motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. AI Sensor Dry® detects moisture levels and automatically adjusts drying time for loads of all sizes—no more damp clothes, no more overdrying. With Smart Pairing, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.

AI Sensor Dry®

AI Sensor Dry®

*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Keep Your Dryer Clean, Efficient And Safe

FlowSense® Duct Clogging and Lint Filter Indicators let you know when your ducts and filter need cleaning to avoid lint buildup, improve the dryer’s performance for greater efficiency and lower utility bills, and help give you safer, worry-free operation with fewer service calls.

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Get It Dry the First Time<br>1

LG ThinQ® Smart Technology

A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ® App

The LG ThinQ® app offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home. Manage and monitor your washer/dryer remotely, track and download cycles, connect with Google or Amazon Alexa voice assistants, and access smart diagnosis, customer support, and much more.

*Available on select LG smart appliances. Features may vary by model.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Who Says Dryers Can't Be Energy Efficient?

High efficiency sensor drying and low-heat settings save energy and money by using about 20% less energy than conventional models without sacrificing features or performance.

*Source: https://www.energystar.gov/products/appliances/clothes_dryers

Print

Key Spec

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color

    White

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 38 5/8 x 29 3/4

  • FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • FEATURES - Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • FEATURES - Reversible Door

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dry Mode

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Damp Dry Signal

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Dry Level

    5 Levels

  • Dry Time

    Yes

  • Easy Iron

    No

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Less Time

    No

  • More Time

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Reduce Static

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Signal(Sound)

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    5 Levels

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174148761

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    7.4

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Timer Display

    88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 x 43 1/8 x 31 3/8

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 38 5/8 x 29 3/4

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    51 7/8

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    119.22

  • Weight (lbs)

    112.61

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • CEF

    3.93

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    No

FEATURES

  • Type

    Vented Dryer

  • 3 Minute Installation Check

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • AI DD

    No

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Dual Lint Filter

    No

  • EasyLoad Door

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    No

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    No

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

  • Venting Option

    4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Clear Round PC Cover

  • Drum Back

    Painted Steel

  • Drum Side

    Alcosta

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Pedestal

    WDP6W

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    No

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Easy Ironing

    No

  • Freshen Up

    No

  • Heated Dry

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Dry

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Outerwear Refresh

    No

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Power Dry

    No

  • Quick 40

    No

  • Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Sanitary

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Steam Fresh

    No

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Super Dry

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Wrinkle Prevention

    No

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