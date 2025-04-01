Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.3 cu. ft Ultra Capacity Dryer with Sensor Dry

7.3 cu. ft Ultra Capacity Dryer with Sensor Dry

7.3 cu. ft Ultra Capacity Dryer with Sensor Dry

DLE7010W
Front view
Front view with door open
Control detail
Close up view of door
Drum detail
Left side top perspective view
Left side top perspective view with door open
Right side top perspective view
Side view
Rear view

Key Features

  • 7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity
  • Sensor Dry
  • FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
  • LoDecibelTM Quiet Operation
More

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity

Get It All Done In Less Time

Ultra Large Capacity (7.3 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.

Sensor Dry

LG’s Sensor Dry System measures the moisture and humidity levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time to ensure you get perfectly dried laundry every time.

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Know when it's time to clean the ducts to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Who Says Dryers Can't Be Energy Efficient

LoDecibelTM Quiet Operation

Smooth, Quiet Performance

Run the dryer whenever you want, without interrupting naptime or your favorite show. This dryer is designed for quiet operation, from the motor to the cabinet to individual components. Pleasant end-of-cycle chime lets you know when clothes are dry.

Print

Key Spec

  • Body Color

    White

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    No

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dry Mode

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Custom PGM

    No

  • Damp Dry Signal

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Dry Time

    Yes

  • Easy Iron

    No

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Reduce Static

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Signal(Sound)

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    3 Levels

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174120491

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    7.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Timer Display

    88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 x 46 1/2 x 31 3/8

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    50 1/4

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    134.7

  • Weight (lbs)

    114.9

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • CEF

    3.93

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Type

    Vented Dryer

  • 3 Minute Installation Check

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • AI Sensor Dry

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    No

  • Dual Lint Filter

    No

  • EasyLoad Door

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    No

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    No

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

  • Venting Option

    4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Drum Back

    Painted Steel

  • Drum Side

    Alcosta

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Pedestal

    None

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    No

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    No

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Easy Ironing

    No

  • Freshen Up

    Yes

  • Heated Dry

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Dry

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Outerwear Refresh

    No

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Power Dry

    No

  • Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Small Load 40

    No

  • Steam Fresh

    No

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Super Dry

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Wrinkle Prevention

    No

