7.4 cu. ft. Capacity Gas Dryer

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

LG's innovative new technology uses AI to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes. Washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.
See the Matching Washer
Advanced Clothes Care with Faster, Stronger
TurboSteam™

Advanced Clothes Care with
Faster, Stronger & More Steam

Advanced clothes care by faster steam generation, stronger spray power, and more steam amount.

Experience TurboSteam™ technology

TurboSteam™ technology puts your clothes back in tip-top shape in quickly and helps refresh fabrics and reduce wrinkles.
Get It Well Dried
Sensor Dry

Get It Well Dried

Sensor Dry system measures the moisture level during the cycle and automatically optimizes drying time. Ensure your dry is completely done!

Keep Your Dryer Performing
Flow Sense™

Keep Your Dryer Performing

It detects and alerts you to blockages in the ductwork that reduce exhaust flow from the dryer. Maintaining a clean exhaust system helps improves drying efficiency, reduce the long drying time and minimize service calls.
Reduce Wrinkles and Odors Faster
SteamFresh™ Cycle

Reduce Wrinkles and Odors Faster

With LG's TurboSteam™ technology, you can get your favorite shirt back in tip-top shape in 10 minutes up to 5 garments.*

Without Fear of Static
ReduceStatic™

Without Fear of Static

Reduce Static™ option utilizes heat and steam to help minimize static electricity that builds up in your favorite wool sweater.
Ultra-large capacity
Ultra-large capacity

Get It All Done in Less Time

Ultra-large capacity means you have the room to do more dry in fewer loads.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
7.4 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 39” x 30 1/8” (51 3/8“ D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Gas

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

SteamFresh

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Venting Option

3 Way Venting

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

7.4

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073366

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 15Amps

BTU Rating (Gas Dryer)

20000

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP4B

PROGRAMS

[DR]Normal

Yes

[DR]Heavy Duty

Yes

[DR]Bedding

Yes

[DR]Small Load

Yes

[DR]Antibacterial

Yes

[DR]Steam Sanitary

Yes

[DR]Steam Fresh

Yes

[DR]Perm. Press

Yes

[DR]Speed Dry

Yes

[DR]Air Dry

Yes

[DR]Sportswear

Yes

[DR]Delicates

Yes

[DR]Towels

Yes

[DR]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Temp.

High, Med High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reduce Static

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51.375

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 42 1/4 x 31 1/4

Weight (lb.)

139.34

Weight include packing (lb.)

156.5

