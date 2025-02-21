Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6.3 and 7.3 cu.ft. Mega Capacity Laundry Pair

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

6.3 and 7.3 cu.ft. Mega Capacity Laundry Pair

WD8600B-B

6.3 and 7.3 cu.ft. Mega Capacity Laundry Pair

()
  • Front view
  • Product in laundry area 1
  • Product in laundry area 2
  • Side view
  • Product in laundry area 3
  • Product in laundry area 4
Front view
Product in laundry area 1
Product in laundry area 2
Side view
Product in laundry area 3
Product in laundry area 4

Key Features

  • Mega Capacity - Go Big To Save Time And Get More Done
  • EasyUnload™ - for a more convenient washing experience
  • ezDispense™ - Clean Up To 25 Loads With 1 Easy Fill
  • 7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity - SPEND LESS TIME ON LAUNDRY WITH MORE ROOM FOR CLOTHES
  • EasyLoad™ Door - Open Up to Convenience
  • Digital Dial Control with LCD Display
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

DLEX8600BE

7.3 cu.ft Ultra Capacity with EasyLoad™
front view

WT8600CB

6.3 cu.ft Mega Capacity Top loader with ezDispense™
Print

Key Spec

Body Color

Graphite

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

Reversible Door

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Voice Control (3rd party device)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Mode

Yes

Condenser Care

No

Control Lock

No

Custom PGM

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Drum Care

No

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

5 Levels

Easy Iron

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Less Time

No

More Time

No

Rack Dry

Yes

Reduce Static

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Signal(Sound)

Yes

Steam

No

Temp.

5 Levels

Time Dry

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096033975

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

7.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

Door Lock Indication

No

Timer Display

LCD

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 45 3/4 x 31 3/8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

50 1/2

Weight include packing (lbs)

125.6

Weight (lbs)

121.3

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

FEATURES

Type

Vented Dryer

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

6 Motion DD

No

ADA Compliant

No

AI DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Auto Restart

No

Drum Light

Yes

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

No

Dual Lint Filter

No

EasyLoad Door

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

No

Empty Water Indicator

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Inverter Motor

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

No

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

SteamFresh

Yes

TrueSteam

No

TurboSteam

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Graphite

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

Drum Back

Painted Steel

Drum Side

Stainless Steel

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

N/A

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

PROGRAMS

AI Dry

Yes

Activewear(Sportswear)

No

Air Dry

Yes

Antibacterial

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Condenser Care

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded

No

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Drum Care

No

Easy Ironing

Yes

Freshen Up

No

Heated Dry

No

Heavy Duty

Yes

Jumbo Dry

No

Normal

Yes

Outerwear Refresh

No

Perm. Press

Yes

Power Dry

No

Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Rainy Days

No

Silent Dry

No

Small Load

Yes

Steam Fresh

Yes

Steam Sanitary

Yes

Super Dry

Yes

Towels

Yes

Wrinkle Prevention

Yes

Print

Key Spec

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 43 x 28 3/8

Steam

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Essence Black

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

Delay Timer

1-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Timer Display

LCD

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

No

ColdWash

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Deep Fill

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Heavy Soil

No

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Soak

Yes

Soil

5 Levels (Light to Heavy)

Spin

5 Levels

Spin Only

No

Stain Care

No

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold / Cool / Semi Warm / Warm / Hot

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

Yes

Water Plus

No

Wi-Fi

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

No

IMEF

2.76

IWF

3.2

FEATURES

Type

Top Load Washer

4-Way Agitator

No

6 Motion DD

Yes

ADA Compliant

No

Add Item

No

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

No

ColdWash

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

Yes

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

JetSpray

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Semi Stainless Steel Drum

No

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Steam

No

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

TurboWash 3D

Yes

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Hot & Cold

Water Level

Auto

WaveForce

No

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120 V, 60 Hz, 6 A

PROGRAMS

AI Wash

Yes

Allergiene

No

Baby Wear

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Bright Whites

Yes

Bulky/Large

Yes

Color Care

No

Deep Wash

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded

No

Hand Wash/Wool

No

Heavy Duty

Yes

Jumbo Wash

No

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Quick Wash

No

Speed Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Sanitary

No

Small Load

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Sportswear

No

Towels

Yes

Tub Clean

No

Whites

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 3/8 x 43 1/2 x 31 1/2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 43 x 28 3/8

Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

57

Weight include packing (lbs)

143.3

Weight (lbs)

130.0

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Voice Control (3rd party device)

No

Smart Pairing

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174062494

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

