7.3 cu.ft Ultra Capacity with EasyLoad™

DLEX8600BE

7.3 cu.ft Ultra Capacity with EasyLoad™

front view

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity - SPEND LESS TIME ON LAUNDRY WITH MORE ROOM FOR CLOTHES


Free up your day—fit more clothes in every load with 7.3 cu. ft. of dryer space. Running fewer loads saves energy and money on your utility bill.


EasyLoad™ Door - Open Up to Convenience


The dual-opening options of the LG EasyLoad™ door make loading and unloading the dryer easier than ever. Transferring wet clothes from the washer? Simply press the release button and pull the door down, hamper style to keep that stray sock from hitting the floor. Removing dry items? Swing the door to the side to clear the way for your basket below. Even tight spaces and challenging laundry-room layouts are no match for versatility like this.


Digital Dial Control with LCD Display


LG’s built-in intelligence and intuitive LCD dial make it easy to get laundry day dialed in. Streamlined controls give you more of what you need with each turn of the dial, from helpful prompts to status updates to remaining cycle time. Easily access more than 20 cycles and quickly modify any cycle using the touch panel for total laundry control. 


Turbo Steam® - Refresh Clothes With Steam


Go ahead, wear it again. TurboSteam™ technology reduces wrinkles and odors in garments when you don’t have time to wash. Also refreshes children’s toys, decorative pillows and more.


ThinQ®


Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, receive maintenance tips, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. 

Key Spec

  • Body Color

    Graphite

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dry Mode

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Control Lock

    No

  • Custom PGM

    Yes

  • Damp Dry Signal

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    5 Levels

  • Easy Iron

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Less Time

    No

  • More Time

    No

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Reduce Static

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Signal(Sound)

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    5 Levels

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • TurboSteam

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096033975

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    7.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Timer Display

    LCD

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 x 45 3/4 x 31 3/8

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    50 1/2

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    125.6

  • Weight (lbs)

    121.3

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • CEF

    3.94

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Type

    Vented Dryer

  • 3 Minute Installation Check

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    No

  • Dual Lint Filter

    No

  • EasyLoad Door

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • Empty Water Indicator

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    No

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • SteamFresh

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • TurboSteam

    Yes

  • Venting Option

    4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Graphite

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Drum Back

    Painted Steel

  • Drum Side

    Stainless Steel

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Pedestal

    N/A

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    No

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Antibacterial

    Yes

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    No

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Easy Ironing

    Yes

  • Freshen Up

    No

  • Heated Dry

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Dry

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Outerwear Refresh

    No

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Power Dry

    No

  • Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Steam Fresh

    Yes

  • Steam Sanitary

    Yes

  • Super Dry

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Prevention

    Yes

front view

DLEX8600BE

7.3 cu.ft Ultra Capacity with EasyLoad™