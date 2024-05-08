We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu.ft Ultra Capacity with EasyLoad™
EasyLoad™ Door - Open Up to Convenience
The dual-opening options of the LG EasyLoad™ door make loading and unloading the dryer easier than ever. Transferring wet clothes from the washer? Simply press the release button and pull the door down, hamper style to keep that stray sock from hitting the floor. Removing dry items? Swing the door to the side to clear the way for your basket below. Even tight spaces and challenging laundry-room layouts are no match for versatility like this.
Digital Dial Control with LCD Display
LG’s built-in intelligence and intuitive LCD dial make it easy to get laundry day dialed in. Streamlined controls give you more of what you need with each turn of the dial, from helpful prompts to status updates to remaining cycle time. Easily access more than 20 cycles and quickly modify any cycle using the touch panel for total laundry control.
ThinQ®
Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, receive maintenance tips, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone.
Key Spec
-
Body Color
Graphite
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
-
Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Dry Mode
Yes
-
Condenser Care
No
-
Control Lock
No
-
Custom PGM
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
Yes
-
Drum Care
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dry Level
5 Levels
-
Easy Iron
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Less Time
No
-
More Time
No
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Reduce Static
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Signal(Sound)
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
5 Levels
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
TurboSteam
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096033975
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
7.3
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Timer Display
LCD
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 x 45 3/4 x 31 3/8
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
50 1/2
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
125.6
-
Weight (lbs)
121.3
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
-
CEF
3.94
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
Yes
FEATURES
-
Type
Vented Dryer
-
3 Minute Installation Check
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
AI DD
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
-
Dual Lint Filter
No
-
EasyLoad Door
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
Empty Water Indicator
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
No
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
SteamFresh
Yes
-
TrueSteam
No
-
TurboSteam
Yes
-
Venting Option
4 Way Venting
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Graphite
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Drum Back
Painted Steel
-
Drum Side
Stainless Steel
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
N/A
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
115/230V, 60Hz, 24A
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
No
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Antibacterial
Yes
-
Bedding
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Condenser Care
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded
No
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Drum Care
No
-
Easy Ironing
Yes
-
Freshen Up
No
-
Heated Dry
No
-
Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Jumbo Dry
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Outerwear Refresh
No
-
Perm. Press
Yes
-
Power Dry
No
-
Quick Dry (Speed Dry)
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Rainy Days
No
-
Silent Dry
No
-
Small Load
Yes
-
Steam Fresh
Yes
-
Steam Sanitary
Yes
-
Super Dry
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Wrinkle Prevention
Yes
