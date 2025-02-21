6.0 and 9.0 cu.ft. Mega Capacity Front Load Laundry Pair

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Electric Dryer with TurboSteam™ and Built-In Intelligence
-
6.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Washer with TurboWash® and Built-In Intelligence
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel (B)
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
9.0
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 40 3/4x 32 1/8
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel (B)
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Vented Dryer
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
SteamFresh
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
9.0
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174039571
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
3.94
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30Amps
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP5B
PROGRAMS
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Small Load
-
Yes
-
Speed Dry
-
Yes
-
Steam Fresh
-
Yes
-
Steam Sanitary
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Reduce Static
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Temp.
-
High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low
-
Time Dry
-
60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time
-
TurboSteam
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
31 1/2 x 45 1/8 x 33 7/8
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 40 3/4x 32 1/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
59
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
166
-
Weight (lbs)
-
150.6
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
6
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 40 3/4 x 32 7/8
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel (B)
-
Door Type
-
Dark Blue Tinted Square Cover
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
6
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
IMEF
-
3.1
-
IWF
-
2.9
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance AntiVibration System
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Allergiene
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Bright Whites
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
[FL]Speed Wash
-
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Pre-wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Electric Dryer
-
DLEX8900B
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP5B
-
Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer
-
WD200CB
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
31 3/8 x 44 3/4 x 33 3/4
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 40 3/4 x 32 7/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
58.625
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
251.5
-
Weight (lbs)
-
225
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174024829
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)