5.8 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Laundry Pair
*Based on independent testing in Normal cycle with default option compared to WM3900 washer with default option, 6.6lbs. of soft/delicate load like lingerie, blouse and etc.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Based on 8-12 lb. loads. Always use HE (High-Efficiency) detergent with this washer.
7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Dryer with Built-In Intelligence & TurboSteam®
5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with AI DD™ 2.0 and LCD Knob
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
Body Color
Black Steel (B)
Capacity(cu. ft.)
7.4
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/8
Reversible Door
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Black Steel (B)
Door Type
Tempered Glass
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
LCD Display
FEATURES
Type
Electric
3 Minute Installation Check
Yes
AI Sensor Dry
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
Yes
Leveling Legs
4 Adjustable Legs
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
Yes
Reversible Door
Yes
Sensor Dry
Yes
SteamFresh
Yes
TurboSteam
Yes
Venting Option
4 Way Venting
PROGRAMS
AI Dry
Yes
Air Dry
Yes
Antibacterial
Yes
Bedding
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Heavy Duty
Yes
Normal
Yes
Perm. Press
Yes
[DR]Quick Dry
Yes
Small Load
Yes
Steam Fresh
Yes
Steam Sanitary
Yes
Super Dry
Yes
CAPACITY
Capacity(cu. ft.)
7.4
BAR CODE
Bar Code
772454073052
ENERGY
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
CEF
3.94
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
240V, 30Amps
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 5/8 x 43 5/16 x 31 9/16
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 30 1/8
-
-
-
-
-
-
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Matching Pedestal
WDP6B
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Control Lock
Yes
Damp Dry Signal
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Dry Level
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
Energy Saver
Yes
Reduce Static
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Signal
Yes
Temp.
High, Med.High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low
Time Dry
10 min ~ 100 min(Every 10 Min)
TurboSteam
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
SUMMARY
Key Spec
Capacity(cu. ft.)
5.8
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 33 1/4
ezDispense
Yes
Steam
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Black Steel (B)
Door Type
Tempered Glass Door
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
LCD Display
FEATURES
Type
Front Load Washer
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
ColdWash
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Leveling Legs
4 Adjustable Legs
LoadSense
Yes
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Steam
Yes
TrueBalance AntiVibration System
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
CAPACITY
Capacity(cu. ft.)
5.8
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174037058
ENERGY
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
Yes
IMEF
3.1
IWF
2.9
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
120V, 10 Amps
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 3/4 x 43 1/8 x 33 7/8
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 33 1/4
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
55
Weight include packing (lbs)
222.7
Weight (lbs)
209.5
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Matching Electric Dryer
DLEX6700B
Matching Pedestal
WDP6B
Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer
WD300CB
PROGRAMS
AI Wash
Yes
Allergiene
Yes
Baby Wear
Yes
Bedding
Yes
Bright Whites
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
Normal
Yes
Perm. Press
Yes
Quick Wash
Yes
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Sanitary
Yes
Small Load
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Towels
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(WiFi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Add Item
Yes
ColdWash
Yes
Control Lock
Yes
Delay Wash
Yes
Detergent Level
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Extra Rinse
Yes
Fresh Care
Yes
Prewash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Signal
Yes
Softener Level
Yes
Spin Only
Yes
Steam
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
WiFi
Yes
What people are saying
